"It was complicated" - Neymar reveals he 'gave his life' to make injury return for PSG vs Real Madrid 

PSG ace Neymar revealed he pulled out all the stops to return from injury and make himself available for their clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Brazilian played the entirety of their 3-1 loss to Los Blancos at the Santiago Bernabeu as the Parisians crashed out in the round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the Parisian club's aggregate advantage with a first-half strike which seemed to have confirmed their place in the quarter-finals. However, Karim Benzema struck an amazing hat-trick after the break to turn the tie around and send Mauricio Pochettino's side packing 3-2 on aggregate.

Neymar, who'd missed the previous two months with an ankle injury, bagged an assist on that fateful night in the Spanish capital but it evidently wasn't enough.

On the sidelines of a recent promotional event, he revealed to have done everything to get fit in time for their crucial European clash.

"It was complicated days, complicated weeks for us. We didn't want to lose. We're not here for that, we didn't schedule it. No one lifted the foot for that. Rather the opposite. We dedicated ourselves, we committed ourselves and trained to seek that. I came back from an injury giving my life to be present at that moment. Even if it means losing, but at the the less it would be with the team," said the Brazilian superstar.

However, the 30-year-old also acknowledged the ups and downs in the sport while also sounding hopeful about the future.

"The life of an athlete is like that, he continues. One day, you are there, you lost the game, but you can reverse everything in no time. Football is rewarding because of that," he added.

PSG aiming for Ligue 1 title after Champions League heartbreak

With the Champions League and Coupe de France gone, the Ligue 1 is PSG's only remaining hope of winning silverware this season.

Although their on-field displays in the league have been inconsistent, the Parisians still boast a healthy 15-point advantage at the top of the table with only 10 games left in the campaign.

Barring a monumental collapse, the capital side will once again be crowned French champions, but that's hardly considered an accomplishment by the board, who are fixated on European success.

Pochettino's future has been the subject of intense debate over the past few weeks and following their Champions League elimination, his position is under threat.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is also on the verge of departing the club after his contract expires in the summer. All in all, PSG have a few crucial weeks ahead of them.

