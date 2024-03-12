“It is a complicated, open challenge" - Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta previews the Catalan club's UCL clash against Napoli

Barcelona icon Andres Iniesta has analyzed Azulgrana's upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown against Napoli on Tuesday, March 12.

The two sides, who are the reigning champions of their respective leagues, played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Naples. It's all to play for in the second leg at the Estadi Lluis Companys.

Iniesta, a four-time UEFA Champions League winner with Barca, has now claimed that it's hard to name a favorite for the second leg. He said (via Barca Universal):

“It is a complicated, open challenge, and it is difficult to pinpoint a favorite.”

Barcelona conceded from Naploi's only shot on target in the first leg on February 21. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for La Blaugrana in the 60th minute before Victor Osimhen leveled proceedings with his 75th-minute strike. The two talismanic strikers will once again be in the spotlight as Barca and Napoli lock horns in a second leg that promises to go down the wire.

Iniesta expressed his faith in Barca but acknowledged that it won't be easy for Xavi's side to secure a spot in the last eight as he said:

“In the first leg, Barça did well but did not win, and Napoli have improved in these three weeks, they have had more positive feelings linked to the change of coach, while Xavi lost two important players such as Pedri and De Jong. I have faith in Barça but it won’t be easy.”

Andres Iniesta lauds Xavi's commitment to Barcelona

During their playing careers, Iniesta and Xavi formed a formidable partnership for club and country. While Barcelona were a star-studded team, the two Spanish maestros made the side tick in harmony.

Iniesta has now hailed his former teammate's commitment to La Blaugrana, pointing out that Xavi isn't coaching Barca for personal glory but rather for his love toward the club. He said:

“I suffer with him. As a fan and as a friend. Because I know how much he cared about coaching Barça and how much he cares about this club. He put incredible passion into it and no one wants things to go better for him than he does."

He added:

“And he’s not doing it for himself or his personal glory, but because he loves the club. It is clear that if he has decided to resign it is only for the good of Barça.”

Xavi is set to step down as the Barcelona manager at the end of the season. The Spaniard will look to put together a good run in the Champions League ahead of his departure.