"It was a cool experience but not a very comfortable one" - Ex-Chelsea striker Diego Costa admits he was 'scared to death' while filming unique Wolves announcement video

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa was left scared as he was recently unveiled as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player in a stunning video.

Costa's presentation video was rather dramatic as the player was seen with three wolves, the animal that represents his new club.

The 33-year-old admitted to being nervous while doing the shooting as he said (via GOAL):

“I was scared to death. Holding that chain I kept thinking, ‘What if this wolf thinks about jumping on top of me?’ and then the three of them did, Because the lady training them kept calling them, asked them to move around a little and the dog, the wolves didn’t do a single thing."

He added:

"And I thought, ‘If they’re not doing anything with the trainer, if they come’...when they came and smelled my foot, I knew I was done for."

The player has signed Wolves as a replacement for Sasa Kalajdzic.

The Austrian signed for Wolves during the summer transfer window from VfB Stuttgart. However, he suffered a saddening cruciate ligament injury on his debut for the club.

Wolves got permission to sign Costa as a replacement on a free transfer. The former Atletico Mineiro player was without a club since parting ways with the Brazilian club in January.

Costa will bring some valuable experience of being a top Premier League player during his stint at Chelsea.

During his three seasons at Stamford Bridge, Costa played 120 games, scoring 59 goals and assisting 23 times. He also won two Premier League medals with the Blues.

Wolves are currently languishing in the 14th spot in the Premier League table having collected only six points from their six games. Costa's arrival would certainly hand Bruno Lage's team a massive boost.

Shaun Wright-Phillips reacts to Chelsea sacking Thomas Tuchel

Dinamo Zagreb v Chelsea FC: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Thomas Tuchel was unexpectedly sacked by Chelsea on September 7 after their 1-0 loss to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League.

Former Blues winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, however, doesn't agree with the club's decision to part ways with the German manager. He said (via Fair Betting Sites):

"I definitely wouldn't say it's the correct decision. I'd say more my reaction to it was – I was very shocked. I think if you go back to the transfer window and giving him £250,000,000 plus to spend on transfers, that kind of lets the rest of the world, especially the fans of the club, that they're backing the manager for the long term sort of thing."

Chelsea have appointed Graham Potter as their new manager. He will lead the side for the first time in their Champions League clash against Red Bull Salzburg at home on September 14.

