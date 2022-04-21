"It could cost you your career"- Paul Parker warns 24-year-old midfielder linked with Manchester United about Old Trafford switch 

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker believes a move to Old Trafford could be the wrong choice for French sensation Christopher Nkunku. The French midfielder has enjoyed an incredible season with RB Leipzig and is expected to make the move to one of Europe's top clubs this summer.

Manchester United have endured a dismal campaign. They are currently languishing in sixth place in the league table. The Premier League giants are at risk of missing out on a place in the top-four. Erik ten Hag is set to become the club's new manager this summer and is expected to rebuild the squad.

Christopher Nkunku has scored 30 goals and provided 20 assists in 45 appearances in all competitions. He has been heavily linked with the Red Devils in recent months. Reports suggest he could be available for just £52 million.

Parker has questioned whether the summer transfer window would be the right time for the 24-year-old to join United given the uncertainty surrounding the club.

Parker told Bettingexpert.com:

"Now I'm quite sure that if the player is gonna be persuaded, Rangnick will be the one to persuade him, he knows him. But is he gonna put himself under pressure to come and play for Manchester United at this given time?"

"He's most seen the creativity, so if he was to come, he can say, Yeah, I'm interested, but you're gonna bring in at least two midfielder players to play behind me because as much as I can really make my own I still need help."

They all need help. So, will it be the right choice for him to come in there and put everything that he's earned in Germany to come and play in the Premier League for Manchester United? Cause I'm not highly recommending it to go there at this moment in time cause it could cost you your career."

United are preparing themselves for the potential departures of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard this summer. Their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. The club are therefore likely to sign replacements for Pogba and Lingard.

UtdActive 🔴 @UtdActive | Manchester United need to sign Christopher Nkunku if he is going cost just £53m.



Rangnick has suggested him as a possible transfer this summer.



#MUFC | Manchester United need to sign Christopher Nkunku if he is going cost just £53m.Rangnick has suggested him as a possible transfer this summer. 🚨🇫🇷| Manchester United need to sign Christopher Nkunku if he is going cost just £53m.Rangnick has suggested him as a possible transfer this summer.#MUFC https://t.co/Zi7BeRMcLJ

Manchester United could opt against signing Christopher Nkunku and opt to promote Donny van de Beek

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Donny van de Beek rose through the youth ranks at Ajax before making his debut for the club during the 2015-16 season. He enjoyed a breakout season with the Eredivise giants during the 2017-18 campaign under the management of Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United signed the Netherlands international from Ajax in the summer of 2020 in a deal worth £34 million. The Dutch midfielder endured a torrid debut season with the Red Devils as he had to make do with a bit-part role.

The 25-year-old opted to stay at Old Trafford last summer and fight for a place in the club's starting line-up. He was, however, starved of regular playing time during the first half of the season. Van de Beek joined Everton on loan until the end of the season during the January 2022 transfer window.

MailOnline Sport @MailSport Donny van de Beek gives his approval to Erik ten Hag's appointment at Manchester United as he likes post on Ajax's instagram confirming the news trib.al/1dIGh4u Donny van de Beek gives his approval to Erik ten Hag's appointment at Manchester United as he likes post on Ajax's instagram confirming the news trib.al/1dIGh4u

Erik ten Hag could give him the opportunity to prove himself and resurrect his career at Manchester United next season due to the close relationship they share. The Red Devils could therefore drop their interest in Christopher Nkunku and opt to promote and develop Donny van de Beek instead.

