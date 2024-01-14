“It could cost them” - Gabby Agbonlahor gives intriguing prediction for Manchester United vs Tottenham 

Gabby Agbonlahor has backed Manchester United to beat Tottenham Hotspur in today's (January 14) meeting at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are in dire need of a win amid Erik ten Hag's side's poor performances throughout the entire campaign thus far. His men sit ninth in the league, nine points off the top four.

Manchester United's home form has been topsy-turvy this season, but they did beat Aston Villa 3-2 at Old Trafford (December 26). Ten Hag's Reds conjured up an inspired performance to secure a comeback win on home soil.

Agbonlahor reckons their encounter with Tottenham could pan out similarly. That's if Ange Postecoglou sets his Lilywhites up in a similar manner to how Unai Emery had his Villains play with a high line (via talkSPORT):

"Tough game. I feel that if Spurs go down the Villa route and play that high line it could cost them in this game because Manchester United worked that out. I've gotta go for home win (Prediction 2-0)."

Spurs have been somewhat of a surprise package this season, excelling despite Harry Kane's departure to Bayern Munich last summer. Postecoglou's men are fifth in the league, a point behind rivals Arsenal.

Ten Hag does have a mixed record against Spurs, beating them at home last season but drawing away. His troops suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in August.

The Dutchman will be eager for the Red Devils to get back to winning ways in the league. They were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest last time out.

Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov gives his verdict on Tottenham's signing of Timo Werner

Timo Werner could make his debut against the Red Devils.

Timo Werner could be set to make his debut when Tottenham clash with Manchester United today. The German forward has joined Postecoglou's side from RB Leipzig on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent £15 million deal, per Sky Sports.

The 27-year-old has Premier League experience having previously played for Chelsea. It's a bold move from the Lilywhites given the speedy attacker was struggling for game time at Leipzig.

However, former Spurs and Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov thinks it could be a good acquisition for his former club. He said (via TEAMTalk):

"I think it’s a surprise signing, I did not expect it to be honest. It’s a move that the club was working on way before the transfer window. Now he’s back in England two things can happen; either he’s going to show everybody ‘I’m back and I’m better than before’ or it’s not going to work out."

Werner is expected to come into Tottenham's attack to help deal with the absence of Son Heung-Min. The South Korean is currently with his national team at the Asia Cup which runs until February 10.

The Germany international was linked with the Red Devils until heading to north London. He'd bagged just two goals and one assist in 14 games across competitions from Leipzig this season.