"It counts against you in this situation” – Arsenal legend accuses Chelsea boss Graham Potter of trying to be ‘too clever’ in 4-1 defeat against Brighton

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has shared his thoughts on Chelsea's 4-1 loss against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday (October 29). He accused the Blues manager Graham Potter of changing his defense too much, which caused confusion in the team.

The Blues lost on Potter's return to the Amex Stadium after he left Brighton on September 8. Leandro Trossard opened the scoring for the hosts in the fifth minute while Ruben Loftus-Cheek's own goal doubled their lead in the 14th.

Trevoh Chalobah then scored another own goal to make the scoreline 3-0 at halftime for Brighton.

Chelsea opened their account just after the break, with Kai Havertz scoring in the 48th minute. However, Pascal Gross scored the final goal of the match in stoppage time.

After the game, Keown criticized Potter's changes, as he said (via Metro):

"Chelsea looked unrecognisable at the back. I think there were too many changes. It counts against you in this situation because you are trying to formulate partnership and it’s always changing at the back. It was a different back three today."

He added:

"They are wing-backs that aren’t wing-backs. They played Raheem Sterling in a wing-back position today and I don’t think it suited in the way they played. Maybe Graham Potter was trying to be too clever. Keep it the same and football is a simple game."

Chelsea are currently fifth in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Manchester City.

Graham Potter on being booed on return to Brighton as Chelsea manager

Potter was appointed Brighton manager in 2019. He took the club to their best ever Premier League finish, reaching ninth last campaign.

However, he left the club to join the west London side after they sacked Thomas Tuchel earlier this season. On his return to the Amex today, Potter was booed by a section of Brighton fans.

Some boos for Graham Potter on his return

Speaking about it after the match, he said (via Mirror):

"I have nothing to apologise or say sorry for. I think I did a good job at the club and left it in a good place but people are entitled to their opinions. It's part of the process. You have to suffer and feel pain in order to grow and get better. Nobody said we were the finished article. We have to take the pain today and learn from it."

Incidentally, this was Potter's first defeat as Chelsea manager and Brighton's first win since he left the club.

