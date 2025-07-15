"It was crazy" - Ex-PSG star details experience of training alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Djeidi Gassama has opened up about the unforgettable experience of training with football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Kylian Mbappe during his time at the French capital. The youngster, who recently signed for Rangers FC in Scotland, reflected on his early football journey and the valuable lessons he picked up at PSG.

In an interview with Rangers TV, Gassama was asked about his formative years in the game and how it felt to be part of such an elite environment at PSG, to which he responded:

"I started there [PSG] when I was young, playing for the Under-19s. My first professional game for Paris Saint-Germain was crazy. They had lots of players like Messi, Mbappe and Neymar. It was crazy. This was a good experience for me to train with them.”

Gassama joined PSG’s youth setup in 2019 and made his senior debut in 2022. When asked what it was like to train alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappe, the 21-year-old highlighted the professionalism and relentless drive they brought to every session.

"I learned lots from them, like when they go to the gym and to the pitch, they always give 100 percent. You have to show them that you'll do the same. Training with them was like playing in a game," Gassama said.

Of the trio, Gassama only shared the pitch with Messi and Mbappe and he played with both just once.

“We had a little fight” – When Neymar said Kylian Mbappe was a ‘little jealous’ of Lionel Messi at PSG

Earlier this year, Neymar claimed that Kylian Mbappe was jealous of Lionel Messi after the Argentine superstar joined PSG. Messi and Neymar, who were previously teammates at Barcelona, continued with their friendship in Paris.

Speaking on a podcast hosted by former Brazil striker Romario, Neymar said that Messi’s negatively affected his partnership with Mbappe, who became jealous of the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner. Neymar stated (via ESPN):

"No, he is not. I have my things with him, we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived. I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him, said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.

"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behavior."

The trio played together for two seasons at PSG, from 2021 to 2023. During that time, they won two Ligue 1 titles, one Coupe de France trophy, and one Trophee des Champions. However, they couldn’t achieve Champions League glory, as they were eliminated in the round of 16 in both of Lionel Messi’s two seasons at the club.

