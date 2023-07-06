“It was crazy” – Lionel Messi’s nephew opens up on surprise birthday gift he received from superstar uncle

Lionel Messi's nephew Tomas Messi recently revealed the surprise gift he received from the footballing legend on his 18th birthday.

Messi is widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time. He is also seen as a proper family man as he loves to spend time with his own and extended family.

In an interview with Giro Perfecto, broadcast by Qué Flá, on Twitch, Tomas revealed that Lionel Messi brought in the Argentine band Los Palmeras for his 18th birthday. The surprise also included DJ Fer Palacio and the band Damas Gratis.

“The groups that he brought to my 18th birthday party. They brought me Los Palmeras by surprise, it was crazy. Fer Palacio and Damas Gratis were also there," Tomas said (via Mundo Deportivo)

“I didn't know anything, but it was rumored that Los Palmeras were there and then Leo came and took me elsewhere, so they finished setting the stage. It was a joint gift from the whole family," he added.

Los Palmeras are one of the most popular bands in Argentina, having been founded in 1969. They achieved great success in the 70s and the 80s but their peak arrived in the 2000s.

They have also won numerous awards, including the Gardel Award for Tropical Group Album in 2008.

MLS star Erik Lira on facing Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi left Paris Saint-Germain at the end of his contract last month and will now ply his trade for MLS club Inter Miami. He had offers from Barcelona and Al-Hilal but chose to move to the side co-owned by David Beckham.

The Argentine can make his Inter Miami debut in their Leagues Cup group-stage clash against Cruz Azul on July 22.

Speaking about the game, Cruz Azul midfielder Erik Lira has stated that Lionel Messi is 'just another player'. He said (via GOAL):

"As long as he has two legs and two eyes, he's just another player. It's a unique opportunity. It's a new tournament, we have to fight for it."

He added:

"But the truth is it's just another game for us, [manager Ricardo] Ferretti tells us that Messi is just another player - obviously he's a bit imposing, but we're going to win."

Established in 2018, Inter Miami are yet to win a single trophy. They will hope Messi's addition can help them begin the Leagues Cup on a winning note and take them to the trophy.

