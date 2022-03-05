"It is crazy" - Manchester United-target Declan Rice opens up on his reported £100 million price tag

Manchester United and a few other clubs tried to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice last summer. However, they were put off by the Hammers' gargantuan £100 million valuation of the player. Rice has now reacted to his price tag, calling it 'crazy', during an interview with Standard Sport.

It is no secret United and others are exploring the possibility of prising Rice away from the London Stadium. West Ham certainly won't allow their prized asset to leave for cheap, though. The midfielder, however, wants to pay little attention to his price tag as he aims to concentrate on his exploits on the pitch.

“You hear those numbers, and for me it is crazy," he told Standard Sport when asked about his £100 million price tag. "All I can do is go out there and perform, regardless of the price tag. I just need to focus on playing well and performing at the best level I can,” he added.

Rice joined West Ham's youth setup after leaving Chelsea in 2013. He made it to the Hammers' senior team in 2017m and has since established himself among the finest midfielders in Europe.

Having impressed at the London Stadium in the last few seasons, many believe it is time for Rice to leave for an elite club and start competing for trophies. Apparently, the player shares the same view, as was evident in his speech:

SPORTbible @sportbible David Moyes on Declan Rice:



🗣 "I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and had nowhere near the impact Rice would have." David Moyes on Declan Rice:🗣 "I don’t agree with the owners that Declan Rice is a £100m footballer. Far, far more than £100m. I look at the players who have joined some clubs from overseas and come in and had nowhere near the impact Rice would have." https://t.co/oBibLgykSi

He said:

“I was released by Chelsea at 14, that was a setback. I was nearly released by West Ham at 16, that was nearly a setback, and I’ve had big games where we’ve lost, like the Euros final (with England). It really spurs you on to want to improve."

Rice added:

“As a young player, I see friends that are close to me, big players winning big trophies. You want to be a part of that. You want to be remembered in this career for what you’ve won. Hopefully, these moments I am having now can spur me on to be even better.”

Manchester United maintain interest in Declan Rice

Declan Rice continues firing on all cylinders.

Declan Rice continues to run riot with his incredible performances at the centre of the pitch, and that has seen him firmly on Manchester United's radar. So far this season, he has made 34 appearances for West Ham across competitions, recording four goals and as many assists.

Meanwhile, the Englishman's contract with the Hammers expires in the summer of 2024. It remains to be seen if Manchester United succeed in prising Rice away from the London Stadium before that.

