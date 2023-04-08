"It could be a cricket score" – Paul Merson warns Chelsea about Real Madrid clash after lack of ‘urgency’ in defeat to Wolves

Pundit Paul Merson has slammed Chelsea's disappointing defeat against Wolves in the Premier League earlier today (April 8).

The Blues were dealt a heavy blow by the home side, courtesy of a 31st minute strike scored by Matheus Nunes to give Wolves a 1-0 victory at the Molineux Stadium. It was a disappointing result for the west London club, who were managed by Frank Lampard in the first game of his second spell in charge of the Blues.

Reacting to the 1-0 loss, pundit Merson slammed the lack of urgency from the Chelsea players during the encounter. He went further to state that, should the same thing happen against Real Madrid next week, the Blues could suffer a heavier defeat at the hands of Los Blancos.

The west London club will travel to Spain to play the first leg of their quarter-final clash against Real Madrid on Wednesday (April 12).

Merson said (via the Chelsea Chronicle):

“There was no urgency. Merson said, while speaking on Skysports. They never went out and moved the ball quickly. It was very slow. For about 15 minutes in the second half, they really moved it quickly, and they were going through Wolves without making any chances."

Speaking about their upcoming Champions League clash against Real Madrid, he said:

"My only benefit of the doubt is they’re waiting for Wednesday night. That is the only thing I can think of. If they turn up like that on Wednesday night, it will be pointless going to the second leg. It could be a cricket score.”

Meanwhile, the Blues are now 17 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United. The only realistic chance of Chelsea qualifying for next season's Champions League would be by winning the competition this year.

It's left to be seen as to how Lampard's side will react to their 1-0 defeat against Wolves when they travel to Spain to take on Real Madrid next week.

Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea's 1-0 loss against Wolves

Frank Lampard didn't have the perfect start to his second-spell in charge of the west London giants, as his team lost all three points against a highly-spirited Wolves side.

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Lampard revealed that the 1-0 defeat summed up the club's struggles this season. In his words:

"There has been a lot of change and that's not an excuse but things need to improve and I think that performance summed it up”.

He continued:

“I have to get an understanding of it. You have to get used to winning and make it a habit."

Chelsea will want to put on a better performance when they take on Real Madrid on April 12.

