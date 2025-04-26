“It was a crime to let him leave” - Joe Cole hits out at Chelsea over transfer decision involving 25-year-old star

Joe Cole has blasted Chelsea for letting Trevoh Chalobah leave on loan at the beginning of the 2024-25 season. The Blues legend claimed that his former club have let several of their best defenders leave for players worse than them.

Ad

Chalobah left the Blues to join Crystal Palace on loan last summer, but was recalled in January 2025 due to an injury crisis in the Chelsea's defense.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cole stated that Chalobah has been Chelsea's best defender this season. He believes that the Englishman is getting better on the pitch and was brilliant once again in the win over Everton. Cole said after the Blues' 1-0 triumph against the Toffees (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

Ad

Trending

"He's been impressive since he walked back in the door. The central defensive position for Chelsea, I think about the players we've let out the door, Marc Guehi, Chalobah, Tomori, and the amount of money spent on replacements, the Badiashiles, Fofanas, the Koulibalys of this world, you wonder how that's gonna play out over the past two years."

Ad

"You wonder how that's going to play out, because I still think Trevoh Chalobah's our best central defender, and he's getting better and better. He understands the club, it was a crime to let him leave. He's been brilliant today. He's improving constantly."

Chelsea won 1-0 against Everton on Saturday, April 26, with Trevoh Chalobah playing a key role in the game's only goal. The defender stole the ball from Beto and passed it to Enzo Fernandez, who found Nicolas Jackson at the edge of the box. The striker made no mistake on the turn and slotted the ball past Jordan Pickford.

Ad

Enzo Maresca praises Chelsea star after Everton win

Enzo Maresca spoke to the media after the win over Everton and claimed that he is happy to work with Trevoh Chalobah. He added that the Englishman has played a key role for the Blues since coming back from his loan. Maresca said (via ChelseaNews):

"I think Trevoh, since he's back with us in January, he's doing very, very well. He's playing, he's helping us, he's defending when he needs to defend. He's also building from the back when we need him so he's able to do that and we are very happy with Trevoh."

Ad

"No [he hasn't played a bigger role than expected], because I know that he can help us. Unfortunately Wes Fofana is the other one that is out but for sure we were in no doubt that Trevoh was helping us."

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table, back in the UEFA Champions League places. They will slip back to sixth in the table if Nottingham Forest avoid a defeat against Brentford on Thursday, May 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist, who has been with the company for around 9.5 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More