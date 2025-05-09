“It’d be embarrasing”, “What a place to be” - Paul Scholes and Roy Keane rate Manchester United’s chances if they qualify for Champions League

Manchester United legends Paul Scholes and Roy Keane have spoken on the club's chances in the UEFA Champions League next season if they manage to qualify. The Red Devils are 90 minutes from a place in the league phase of the Champions League next season after reaching the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Keane and Scholes spoke on the Stick to Football podcast, sharing their thoughts on what the prospects of their club are in the Champions League. Both pundits were in agreement that the club will not go into the competition with the mindset of trying to win it because they stand no chance.

Roy Keane said:

"Everyone's saying if United are in it, how big United are, that United are going to be in the Champions League. You're talking like they're a small club, they've got no chance of winning it."

Paul Scholes responded that Manchester United would be embarrassed in the competition.

"It'd be embarrassing."

Keane continued, predicting that the Red Devils will hope to win one or two games before their elimination.

"The way it's panned out now, it'll be huge for the club, and the format might be that they'll win one or two games because of the seeding, but in terms of winning it, United are going 'we have to be in it', they're not talking about winning it! 'We just have to be in it for financial reasons', what a place to be."

Manchester United are set for another , having reached the final of the UEFA Europa League. They are set to finish in the bottom half of the Premier League this season but have a chance of winning a major trophy and reaching the Champions League next season.

Manchester United trounce Athletic Club to reach UEL final

Manchester United ran out comfortable winners as they eased past Athletic Club 4-1 at Old Trafford to reach the final of the UEFA Europa League. The Red Devils won the tie by a 7-1 aggregate scoreline to extend their unbeaten record in Europe this season.

Athletic Club took the lead through Mikel Jauregizar after 31 minutes before a flurry of second half substitutions turned the game in United's favour. Substitute Mason Mount curled home his first home goal for the club in the 72nd minute.

Captain Bruno Fernandes set up Casemiro to power home a header in the 80th minute, before Rasmus Hojlund scored five minutes later. Mount doubled his tally for the game with a strike from distance to round off the scoring. They will now face Tottenham Hotspur at San Mames on May 21s

