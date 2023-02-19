"It’d be a very good idea" - Chelsea legend urges club to replace Graham Potter with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has suggested that it would be a good idea for the Blues to replace Graham Potter with former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.

The English club are currently undergoing a dismal run of form. They are winless in their last five matches and have won only two of their last 15 games.

Potter's side suffered a devastating loss to bottom-placed Southampton in their latest Premier League outing. Calls for the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager to be sacked have garnered strength. Lebeouf, a former France international, has revealed Zidane as his ideal candidate to replace Potter. When asked whether the former Real Madrid manager would accept the Blues' call, he told ESPN (via the Chelsea Chronicle):

“I don’t know, but it’d be a very good idea, I would be very pleased. I never asked him if he wanted to go come to England. I asked him if he didn’t speak English, but he responded in English. So, you know, he speaks English a little bit. Yeah, he could be in charge of Chelsea, and I’d be very, very happy about it.”

Zinedine Zidane had massive success during his time as the Los Blancos manager. He managed to win three back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga titles. The French legend, however, has been out of managerial duties since bringing an end to his second stint as Madrid manager in 2021.

Former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is another option to replace Graham Potter at Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane is not the only former Real Madrid manager who has been seen as an option to replace Graham Potter. Jose Mourinho, who has a great history with the Blues, should be the man to take over from Potter, claimed Richard Keys.

Keys told beIN Sports (via Metro):

"Jose Mourinho is a former Chelsea manager who’s enormously popular with the crowd, He’s the most successful individual the club has ever employed."

Keys further added:

"Mourinho would be the most popular of appointments that Boehly could make right now and would buy him time in his project."

The Blues will return to action on February 26 as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League away clash.

