"It'd be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United" - Piers Morgan says he has been in 'contact' with the Portuguese superstar and provides update on his future 

UK TV broadcaster Piers Morgan believes Cristiano Ronaldo will never play for Manchester United again as speculation continues to grow over the Portuguese star's future.

Morgan, who has close ties to the United star, has claimed to have been in recent contact with the 37-year-old.

The broadcaster has revealed the legendary forward's current state of mind with regard to his future at Old Trafford, telling talkSPORT:

"I have had quite a lot of contact in the last week. I certainly think it'd be highly unlikely if Cristiano Ronaldo plays another game for Manchester United. I just think mentally he's moved on."

Morgan then alluded to the fact that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will want to be in the hunt for trophies as he approaches the twilight of his career. He said:

"If you're him and coming towards the end of your career and you still want to win major trophies you've got to make a calculation. Am I going to do it if I stay at United?"

Morgan then touched on Ronaldo's feelings about Manchester United as a club with many issues from top to bottom.

However, he does believe the Portuguese star respects manager Erik ten Hag, saying:

"I think he feels the club structure from the top down isn't right. It's not a reflection on the new manager [Erik ten Hag], he's got a lot of respect for him, but it's just an accurate reflection of where United are right now.

"It's for him to say what he feels but if you're asking me then I don't think he's going to stay at Manchester United."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“I think that it’d be highly unlikely that Ronaldo plays another game for



@PiersMorgan thinks Ronaldo could be playing somewhere ‘surprising’ next term. “I’ve had quite a lot of contact with him..”“I think that it’d be highly unlikely that Ronaldo plays another game for #MUFC .”@PiersMorgan thinks Ronaldo could be playing somewhere ‘surprising’ next term. “I’ve had quite a lot of contact with him..”👀 “I think that it’d be highly unlikely that Ronaldo plays another game for #MUFC.” @PiersMorgan thinks Ronaldo could be playing somewhere ‘surprising’ next term. https://t.co/T8FT69Ohv5

Ronaldo has reportedly asked the Red Devils to listen to offers made for him this summer as he wants to continue playing in the Champions League.

Why did Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United?

Cristiano Ronaldo grew frustrated throughout the season

When Cristiano Ronaldo rejoined Manchester United last summer, many were calling it the biggest transfer in history. The prodigal son of Old Trafford returning home to bring the glory days back to the red side of Manchester was seen as a fairytale.

However, the polar opposite occurred with United faltering and finishing the season in utter disappointment. They finished a lowly sixth in the league, finishing the season trophyless.

For Ronaldo's part, the Portuguese star turned back the years with some iconic moments, including a record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur. The 37-year-old also managed 24 goals in 38 appearances for the Red Devils across competitions despite a woeful performance from the team.

#1 NFL fan🇺🇸 @pindaPanda3O



If CR7 leaves Manchester united, this would be his last match with the red devil shirt Crístiano Ronaldo vs Brighton, away, premier league 2021/22If CR7 leaves Manchester united, this would be his last match with the red devil shirt Crístiano Ronaldo vs Brighton, away, premier league 2021/22 If CR7 leaves Manchester united, this would be his last match with the red devil shirt 👇 https://t.co/ITJFDMcrMh

But the problems at the club were clear from the very beginning.

The difference in the side's position to contend for titles and trophies now compared to yesteryear is glaring. Hence, it's quite confusing as to how Ronaldo even envisioned joining a Manchester United side that would allow him to continue winning trophies.

The Red Devils are in a rebuild and Ronaldo had been brought in to help shift the tide, but perhaps he is better off departing with Ten Hag now running the show.

Paul Merson predicts the top 4 of the Premier League next season! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far