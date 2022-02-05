“It’d be a shock but I don’t think it’s impossible” – Kevin Phillips claims Antonio Conte will ‘100 per cent’ want Spurs to sign Chelsea star

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has tipped Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte to make a move for Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer.

Azpilicueta has been on Chelsea's books since 2012 when he joined them from Marseille. Despite being at the club for almost a decade, there are serious doubts about the Spain international's future at Stamford Bridge.

Conn @ConnCFC



People don’t understand how crazy that is. ESPN UK @ESPNUK Who is the most underrated Premier League footballer of all time? 🤔 Who is the most underrated Premier League footballer of all time? 🤔 https://t.co/YEQFmRs8eR Azpilicueta. Won trophies playing LB, RB, RCB & RWB.People don’t understand how crazy that is. twitter.com/espnuk/status/… Azpilicueta. Won trophies playing LB, RB, RCB & RWB. People don’t understand how crazy that is. twitter.com/espnuk/status/…

The right-back is in the final six months of his contract with the European champions and has not yet agreed a new deal. It is very much possible that Azpilicueta will leave Chelsea on a free transfer in the summer.

Should the Spaniard not extend his stay with the Blues, Spurs boss Conte will look to sign him, according to Phillips. The former Aston Villa frontman believes Azpilicueta has the leadership quality that Tottenham lack. He told Football Insider:

“100 per cent, Conte will be interested. I’m certain of it because Azpilicueta is a player whom he knows and a player who did well for him. He’s been so consistent since coming to the Premier League. You know what you are going to get from him."

“He’s a leader as well and that’s something Spurs perhaps lack. I think Conte would love to sign a player of his experience. If things don’t work out at Chelsea, I would not be surprised if Azpilicueta crossed London to join Spurs. It’d be a shock but I don’t think it’s impossible.”

As per reports, Azpilicueta wants a three-year deal from Thomas Tuchel's side. The defender's demands are proving to be a hurdle in Chelsea's efforts to retain his services.

The Blues are not keen to offer anyone over the age of 30 anything more than a one-year deal. Thus, it remains to be seen if the club and the player can reach an agreement over a new contract.

Tottenham could face competition for Chelsea's Azpilicueta

While Phillips has tipped Tottenham to make a move for Azpilicueta, it is unclear whether they will do so. Should Spurs look to sign the defender, they are expected to face competition from other clubs.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez . Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decisionBarça are also interested in Andreas Christensen. Barcelona are working to sign César Azpilicueta as free agent in June. Talks on - contract proposed until 2024 with potential option, as per @10JoseAlvarez. Chelsea are still waiting for César to communicate his decision 🇪🇸 #FCB Barça are also interested in Andreas Christensen.

La Liga giants Barcelona have been credited with an interest in the former Marseille star. As per reports, Real Madrid are also in the mix for the 32-year-old, who is edging towards the end of his deal with Tuchel's side.

Also Read Article Continues below

Azpilicueta will not be short of options should he decide to leave the London giants at the end of the season.

Edited by Arnav