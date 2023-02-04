"It was my decision" - Chelsea boss Graham Potter breaks silence on Aubameyang being excluded from Champions League squad

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has revealed it was a tough decision to axe Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the UEFA Champions League squad. The striker was also left out of the matchday squad against Fulham on Friday.

Aubameyang was pictured in Milan minutes before Chelsea took on Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Friday night. The striker was with his family after being given the weekend off by the Blues.

Speaking to the media after the Fulham match, Potter confirmed that it was his call to ax Aubameyang from the Champions League squad. They needed to make space to add Joao Felix after the two spaces left were occupied by new signings Enzo Fernandes and Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Chelsea manager said:

"Pierre is a professional and, of course, I understand he will be disappointed. It was a tough decision, a tough call. We had three coming in and two had to go out. He was the one that missed out, he's done nothing wrong at all. We wanted to give David some game time today to see where he's at and to give him that opportunity. I think you saw that one flash that he's got. Pierre is just unfortunate and he will be fighting for his place for the rest of the season. He trained today, he trained very well and he's got the weekend off so we can report on Monday. It's a free world."

Potter added:

"Everything is up for grabs. He's got to keep working, train like he did today and be ready to play because football changes quickly. That's the nature of the game. Whichever decision we made there was always going to be a conversation about it but it was my decision. It was a tough decision absolutely, sometimes you have to make these calls but it's absolutely nothing bad against him. He's done nothing wrong at all."

Chelsea have big six months coming up

Chelsea are struggling in the league this season and currently sit ninth in the table - 20 points off leaders Arsenal. They are also nine points off the top four and could find it hard to play in the UEFA Champions League next season.

However, they are still active in the competition this season, and winning it could be their best chance of qualifying for next season. Chelsea take on Borussia Dortmund later this month in the Round of 16 clash.

Poll : 0 votes