"It is a decision for money and against football" – Real Madrid star Toni Kroos gives his take on football in Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has expressed his frustration about a number of players deciding to move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

Earlier in June this year, Saudi Arabia's push to attract the world's best footballers received a huge boost via Public Investment Fund's (PIF) major ownership stake in four of their clubs. The fund owns a 75% share in Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al Hilal, helping them break the bank to rope in world-renowned football stars from European teams.

Due to the help of the sovereign wealth fund backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Pro League has attracted superlative names including the current Ballon d'Or award holder Karim Benzema. Besides the former Real Madrid man, they have also managed to sign Neymar, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson among several other stars.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, Kroos stated that the exorbitant contracts offered to the new Saudi signings are a driving factor for the transfer exodus. He said:

"It has been said that ambitious football is played there, but everything revolves around money. In the end, it is a decision for money and against football. That's when it starts to be difficult for the football we all know and love. Everyone has to make that decision for themselves."

Sharing further thoughts on Saudi Arabian football, Kroos continued:

"Cristiano Ronaldo decided to do it towards the end of his career. But it becomes very difficult when players, who are in the middle of their career and have the quality to play for the best clubs in Europe, decide to make those changes. The lack of human rights is something that would prevent me from making such a change."

Earlier this month, the Real Madrid midfielder labelled former Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga's permanent move to Al-Ahli "embarassing". The 33-year-old commented his remark under one of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano's post about the 21-year-old Spaniard's transfer.

So far this summer, the four aforementioned Saudi Pro League clubs have dished out close to €780 million in transfer fees on new players.

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos opines on 10th season at team, terms it as 'special number'

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was asked to share his two cents on playing his 10th campaign at the Santiago Bernabeu. He responded:

"It is a special number for me, especially because I haven't been playing anywhere for nine years, but in a very special club. At Real Madrid, you have to always be at your best and perform at your best."

Kroos, who penned a one-year contract extension at Real Madrid earlier this June, has scored 27 goals and laid out 90 assists in 420 games across competitions. He has also helped Carlo Ancelotti's side win 20 trophies, including three La Liga titles in the process.

With him nearing his mid-thirties, the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner is currently in a rotational role at Real Madrid. He has started just one of his three appearances so far this season, providing an assist along the way.