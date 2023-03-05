Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he could not bear to watch arch-rivals Manchester United win the Carabao Cup. The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 to clinch the domestic cup last Sunday (February 26), ending a six-year trophy drought.

Alexander-Arnold has said that he watched the game live on television but turned it off when Manchester United were about to lift the trophy. The Liverpool full-back also said that things change quickly in football, as the Red Devils have emerged as title challengers after missing out on the top four last season. He told The Telegraph:

"I watched the game, but as soon as they were getting ready for the trophy lift, I turned off. I thought, ‘There is no way I am watching that’. Knowing they lifted that trophy? It burns. Oh yeah. It definitely burns."

He continued:

"It shows you how football changes very quickly. Look at Arsenal. At the end of last season, everyone was talking about failure for not making the top four. All of a sudden they are leading in the title race."

UtdDistrict @UtdDistrict Trent Alexander-Arnold: “It wouldn’t matter whether I was up against him [Rashford] and he has scored ten games in a row, or if he has only scored ten over two seasons, you feel that threat out there and know you have to be at the top of your game to deal with it.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Trent Alexander-Arnold: “It wouldn’t matter whether I was up against him [Rashford] and he has scored ten games in a row, or if he has only scored ten over two seasons, you feel that threat out there and know you have to be at the top of your game to deal with it.”… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/n3oGzBv0V7

The Liverpool No. 66 has also taken a leaf out of Arsenal's season to highlight how the fortunes of a club can transform 'overnight'. He also said that he will do everything in his power to help the Reds return to their best following a poor season. Alexander-Arnold added:

"In football terms, these changes really do happen overnight. It’s the same with Manchester United when you look at the difference now to last year. Even the start of this season when they lost to Brentford. How many people were saying ‘here we go again?’ Now they’re flying. It happens."

He continued:

"That is why I am not going to allow myself to get over consumed with what has happened to us right now because I know in a few months, or possibly even weeks, it will change. I am determined to keep level-headed and balanced about what has gone on."

Liverpool will take on their rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday (March 5) in a titanic Premier League clash. The Reds trail fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur by six points but have two games in hand.

Erik ten Hag backs team to get good result at Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that his side are ready for the challenge awaiting them against Liverpool at Anfield. The Dutchman said, as quoted by ManUnitedZone:

“I know the atmosphere will be hostile against us; we like it. I’m looking forward to it. My team will be prepared to fight. We know we have to suffer and sacrifice to get a good result.”

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Erik ten Hag is not fazed by Anfield's hostile atmosphere Erik ten Hag is not fazed by Anfield's hostile atmosphere 👀 https://t.co/q7ZO0ZB4zs

Manchester United won the reverse fixture 2-1 at Old Trafford earlier this season in August. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford scored for the hosts, while Mohamed Salah pulled one back for Liverpool. United haven't won at Anfield in the league in seven years.

