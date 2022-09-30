“It was definitely not the case” – Chelsea linked forward says he was ‘never desperate’ to leave club despite Blues’ interest 

Everton striker Anthony Gordon has claimed that he was never desperate to leave Goodison Park despite interest from Chelsea, as per Liverpool Echo.

Chelsea pursued Gordon throughout the summer to no avail as the young English forward remained with Everton.

There had been rumors that the striker was pushing for an exit to join the Stamford Bridge side.

Chelsea were reportedly willing to offer £60 million to prise him away from the Toffees.

Gordon has touched on past speculation of a summer move to Chelsea as well as the finances involved, saying:

"It's absolutely crazy. Personally, I don't think any player is worth that amount of money but I'm also not going to talk myself down. The money in football, that's just how it is nowadays."

He continued,

"I wasn’t too focused on that because I can only control what I can control. I think the minute you do that (thinking he is a £60m player), there’s only one way you’re going to go."

However, the young Englishman has played down talk that he was desperate to leave Everton:

"That’s part and parcel of football. When you’re doing well, there’s always going to be that speculation. But because the place (Everton) is so good, it’s not a place where I’m devastated because I have to stay. That’s never been the case. I was never desperate to leave Everton. It was definitely not the case."

Gordon has impressed for the Merseysiders since being handed his debut back in 2017.

Now aged 21 he is one of the first names on Frank Lampard's teamsheet, having made 67 appearances and scoring six goals for the Toffees.

The forward has started the campaign in fine form with two goals in seven games. He has three years left on his contract at Goodison Park.

Chelsea target Gordon looking to break into England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad

Gordon eyes a World Cup spot

Gordon doesn't have much time to impress England manager Gareth Southgate with just 52 days until the World Cup in Qatar.

He failed to make the Three Lions' UEFA Nations League squad this past week but did play for the U21's against Italy and Germany.

He is still determined to play for his country at the World Cup (via the aforementioned source):

"If I didn't have the ambition to play for England in the World Cup then I would be a bit stupid. You're always on audition, especially in the under-21s, because you're so close to the first team. But I understand the squad is so good at the minute that it's going to be really tough to get in."

