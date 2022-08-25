“It depends on his attitude” - John Barnes rates how successful Chelsea target Aubameyang can be at Stamford Bridge

Premier League legend John Barnes opened up on Chelsea attempting to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from FC Barcelona.

The Blues and Barcelona are reportedly close to finalizing a move for the Gabonese striker. Aubameyang arrived at Camp Nou from Arsenal last season and scored 13 goals in 24 games for the club.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Depay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang. No deal in place yesterday.Depay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. Chelsea and Barcelona will be in contact again through intermediaries today in order to reach an agreement for Pierre Aubameyang. No deal in place yesterday. 🚨🔵 #CFCDepay deal expected to collapse soon with Juve - he'll only sign contract termination when he finds new club. https://t.co/GwtmVLbiWt

However, Barcelona recently signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. That means Aubameyang's time in the starting lineup might now be limited.

The Catalan club are also looking to offload players in a bid to accommodate their five major new signings in the wage bill. Hence, a move for Aubameyang is likely.

Barnes had this to say about the striker's move to the London club:

"It depends on his attitude. You saw the attitude at Arsenal and obviously at Barcelona, I don’t know what’s going on. A fully focused and committed Aubameyang would be a plus for them as I still feel they really need a centre forward to score goals. Whilst they play really well they haven’t got anyone to finish it off."

The former Liverpool winger spoke on Chelsea's past and present forward options:

"You see Sterling play up front sometimes and Havertz. They haven’t got that focal point and I think that focal point because of the way Tuchel wants to play would be much more direct and quick and mobile than a Lukaku."

He added:

"Obviously, Werner would have been ideal in terms of the profile. He’s very mobile and quick but his finishing ability isn’t (like) Aubameyang’s.”

Barnes compared the Gabonese international to Thierry Henry, saying:

“So I think he’s looking for that kind of centre forward. A Thierry Henry type and I think that a fully focused Aubameyang, that’s fully committed, would be that.”

Chelsea recently parted ways with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, with both players returning to their respective former clubs, RB Leipzig and Inter Milan. Hence, a new striker is something that Tuchel is keen to add to his squad.

Chelsea endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea haven't had the best start to their Premier League campaign this season. The Blues have picked up only four points from their first three league games of the season.

A 1-0 win against Everton on the opening day of the season gave Tuchel's men a perfect start to their season. However, a 2-2 loss against Tottenham in a closely contested affair followed.

The Blues suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Leeds United away in their latest game of the season and currently sit in twelfth spot in the league table.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar