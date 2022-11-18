“It didn’t need to be like this” – Gary Neville says ‘mature conversation’ between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United could have saved superstar from imminent sack

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has opened up on the Red Devils potentially sacking Cristiano Ronaldo following his explosive interview.

He has claimed that a mature conversation between Ronaldo and the club could have averted the situation.

Neville has also claimed that it is unfortunate that one of the greatest players in the history of the game could be facing such consequences. The former England right-back wrote in his Twitter post:

"Sad that it’s come to a point where arguably United’s greatest ever talent is likely to be sacked. It didn’t need to be like this. A mature conversation a few weeks ago between “both parties” could have secured a smooth exit."

Ronaldo made headlines by slamming the 20-time English champions in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week.

The Portuguese forward claimed that the club and manager Erik ten Hag tried to push him out in the summer and betrayed him.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also remarked that he has no respect for Ten Hag as he is not respected by the Dutchman either.

The Portugal international also slammed former Red Devils boss Ralf Rangnick and former teammate Wayne Rooney.

Manchester United released a statement earlier today on their website stating that they are considering appropriate action following the interview. They wrote:

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

As reported by Sky Sports, the Red Devils are exploring ways to terminate Ronaldo’s contract. It is also almost certain that he has played his last game for the club, which was a 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa on November 6.

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo urged to join LAFC

Hollywood superstar Will Ferrell has urged Cristiano Ronaldo to join Los Angeles FC, considering the situation he finds himself in.

Ferell, who is a part-owner of LAFC, has claimed that he would love to see the Manchester United icon join the club. He said (via Mirror):

“You’re always welcome in LA. We can’t pay you that much, but there’s really nice golf courses, beaches… you should try it."

This is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand.This is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. It’s true that Manchester United are prepared to instruct Cristiano Ronaldo not to return to Carrington after World Cup, this is the plan as things stand. 🚨🔴 #MUFCThis is one of the first steps after the interview — more will follow in the next days. https://t.co/B4gwNUJ54c

Ronaldo could reunite with his former Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale if he joins LAFC. Veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini, the Portuguese forward's former teammate at Juventus, also plays for the Los Angeles-based franchise.

He could renew his rivalry with Lionel Messi if he joins the MLS side as the Argentine is linked with Inter Miami (via The Athletic).

