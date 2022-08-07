“Come out Ronaldo we just want to talk,” “Nothing the GOAT can’t do” – Fans salute Lionel Messi as he scores goal through incredible overhead kick to seal PSG win

Fans have found reason to compare Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi once more after the latter produced a classy overhead kick to score a goal for Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisians beat Clermont Foot 5-0 in their first league match of the season, and Messi was on hand to produce a remarkable brace, which included his stunning goal - the fifth of the match.

The Argentine maestro also ended the game with an assist to boot, giving him three direct goal contributions on day one. While his entire performance exceeded expectations, his overhead kick was sublime, and fans have taken to Twitter to praise the star.

Here is a selection of tweets from the excited fans who were dumbstruck by Messi's skill:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer LIONEL MESSI! WHAT IS THIS GOAL!



vinar ✪ @vinarr__ Messi, Bicycle kick assist 🤝 Bicycle kick Goal. There is nothing the goat can’t do Messi, Bicycle kick assist 🤝 Bicycle kick Goal. There is nothing the goat can’t do 🐐 https://t.co/DIjQMbOD8w

While Lionel Messi has started the season on a strong note, fans are certainly waiting to see what Ronaldo will do in response on Sunday. Manchester United are set to face Brighton at Old Trafford in their first match of the season, and the Portugal international will likely take the field.

Whether Ronaldo will perform a similar feat, however, is questionable, as the sharpshooter is pushing to leave the Red Devils this summer. While he impressed for United last season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, Messi struggled to find the net, eventually becoming the assist provider at PSG instead.

Now, the mercurial Argentine forward has found his goalscoring form, which could see him at the top of the list of goalscorers in Ligue 1 by the end of the season.

If Ronaldo remains with the Red Devils and gets into form, then perhaps the long-time Ballon d'Or duo will provide the world with numerous reasons for debates once more.

A brace for Lionel Messi, a hat-trick of assists for Neymar: Fans call for Ronaldo to come out

After lighting up La Liga with Barcelona for a short, trophy-laden stint, Neymar and Lionel Messi are playing together once more at the Parc des Princes. While it took the duo some time to gel last season under Mauricio Pochettino's tactics, they seem to have strengthened ahead of the new season.

Neymar opened the scoring against Clermont Foot, while providing three assists to add three more goals to the scoreline, including an assist for Messi. The Argentine playmaker also assisted his teammate with a worldie no-look flick, before scoring two late goals to mark the game with a brace.

With the Portugal international set to play in the Premier League tomorrow, fans will certainly compare his performances with the Parisians striker's. His own fans will be hoping he can rise to the occasion and impress.

