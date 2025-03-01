“It didn’t seem real” - PSG star says team is now ‘more united’ after departures of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Fabian Ruiz believes that the team are more united following the departures of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe. The trio spent two seasons together at the Parc des Princes, winning the league twice.

The Parisians managed a coup in the summer of 2021 by securing La Pulga's services. The Argentine was forced to leave Barcelona as a free agent that summer after they failed to hand him a new deal.

Multiple clubs were interested in Lionel Messi that year, but PSG won the race for his signature. La Pulga was reunited with former teammate Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

With Kylian Mbappe also in the fray, the Parisians appeared to have the best attacking trident in the world on paper. Unfortunately, the trio failed to live up to expectations, with the Ligue 1 champions underachieving despite having the three best players in the world at their disposal.

Speaking recently to Movistar, as cited by Get Football News France, Ruiz insisted that watching them together was unreal.

“Being able to enjoy the three of them together was something unimaginable – something unique. It didn’t seem real. Then they left and now we don’t have any global stars, but we have a more united team,” said Ruiz.

PSG failed to progress beyond the Round of 16 in the Champions League in the two seasons that the trio played together.

When did Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe leave PSG?

Lionel Messi and Neymar left PSG in the summer of 2023, while Kylian Mbappe departed as a free agent a year later. The Argentinean moved across the Atlantic to join MLS side Inter Miami on a Bosman move.

The Brazilian, meanwhile, moved to Al-Hilal in a reported £86.3m transfer. Neymar's stay with the Saudi club, however, didn't live up to expectations, and he left them to return to Santos this winter.

Lionel Messi, on the other hand, has been on fire since moving to the Chase Stadium and has already won two trophies with the Herons. He has registered 36 goals and 20 assists from 42 games so far.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe completed his highly anticipated move to Real Madrid last summer and has been in good form since. The 25-year-old has registered 28 goals and five assists from 39 games across competitions. He has won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup with Los Blancos.

