“It didn’t take me long to make a decision” – Ex-Liverpool star ‘excited’ after joining Newcastle United on short-term deal

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has signed for Newcastle United on a short-term deal.

The goalkeeper has been without a club since leaving Anfield in the summer after his contract expired. Karius hasn't played a senior game in over a year following his unsuccessful loan spell at Union Berlin in the 2020-21 season.

Karius has signed a deal until January, which could be extended by the club if current understudy goalkeeper Karl Darlow doesn't recover from an injury. The former Reds custodian will provide backup for Nick Pope. Upon signing for the Magpies, the former Liverpool shot-stopper told Newcastle's official website:

"I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates."

Karius hasn't played for Liverpool since his disastrous performance in the 2018 Champions League final where he dropped two howlers against Real Madrid. The former Germany U21 international was largely blamed for their 3-1 defeat and was shipped off on loan to Besiktas shortly after.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe said of the signing:

"We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group. He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp confirms Andy Robertson injury setback

The Reds have endured a difficult start to the season which included a humiliating 4-1 defeat at Napoli in their most recent fixture.

To make things worse, first-choice left-back Andy Robertson has joined the ever-growing Anfield injury list. Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate are all out, and Klopp confirmed that Robertson will miss the Champions League clash with Ajax on September 13.

On the Scotland captain, the German boss stated (as per ESPN):

"He felt it the next day [after the Napoli game]. He's out until after the international break. Fabio Carvalho trained yesterday normally and will be available."

Klopp will have the chance to bring some players back after the Ajax encounter as Liverpool will now face an extended period of time without a game. The Premier League have announced that their upcoming Premier League encounter with Chelsea has been postponed due to events surrounding the Queen's funeral.

Liverpool FC @LFC The Premier League has today confirmed our match at Chelsea this coming weekend has been postponed. The Premier League has today confirmed our match at Chelsea this coming weekend has been postponed.

