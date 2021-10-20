“It would have a different effect” – Tony Cascarino reveals what Manchester United must do to help Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino believes Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can help Cristiano Ronaldo with a minor tactical change. Cascarino feels Solskjaer should play Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani in attack alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Cristiano Ronaldo got off to a scintillating start to his second spell with Manchester United, scoring five goals in his first five games for the club in all competitions. The 36-year-old has, however, struggled to find the back of the net in recent weeks. He has also lacked service and has been isolated in attack.

Cascarino believes the addition of Edinson Cavani to Manchester United's starting line-up will prove Cristiano Ronaldo the support he needs in attack. Cavani's work rate and defensive capabilities will also add another dimension to Manchester United's forward play.

"I feel something has got to change as Paul Pogba said and I think he will change things going into tonight's game and going into the weekend's game against Liverpool," Cascarino told talkSPORT.

"If you go back to Manchester United when they had Tevez and Rooney and Ronaldo up front, they were very versatile. A lot of work rate, especially from Tevez and Rooney and not so much Ronaldo and the same example was at Real Madrid. Benzema did loads of dirty work for Ronaldo, let Cavani do that because Cavani can do that."

"I think if you can get him closer to Ronaldo, I think it would have a different effect on the team."

Manchester United will face Atalanta in the Champions League tonight (October 20). They enter the match on the back of a disappointing 4-2 defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League last weekend.

The Red Devils have won just two of their last seven games in all competitions. They are in desperate need of a positive result against Atalanta on Wednesday.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must find a way to get the best out of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has slowed down after an excellent start for Manchester United this season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to deploy Cristiano Ronaldo as a No.9 this season. The Portuguese star got off to an incredible start to his second spell with the Red Devils, but has struggled to make an impact in recent weeks.

The former Real Madrid star has been starved of service and support in attack in recent weeks. Ronaldo was also seen leaving the pitch in anger after Manchester United's 1-1 draw with Everton and their 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the type of player who can lead Manchester United to the Premier League title. Solskjaer will, however, have to figure out how to get the best out of the 36-year-old and exploit his incredible abilities.

