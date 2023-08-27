"It was more difficult than the Barcelona game" - Jurgen Klopp makes massive claim as 10-man Liverpool defeat Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp has labeled Liverpool's hard-fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United more difficult than their historic 2020 UCL comeback against Barcelona.

The Reds put up one of the most-impressive performances of the season, as they defied the odds to clinch all three points, away at Newcastle United.

Liverpool played with 10-men for well over an hour, after club captain Virgil van Djik was shown a red card in the 28th minute. Prior to Van Djik's sending off, the Reds went behind in the 25th minute, via a goal from Anthony Gordon.

It looked as though Klopp's men would get battered after a shambolic showing in the first-half. However, a highly-spirited second half showing saw 10-men Liverpool eventually clinch all three points.

Substitute, Darwin Nunez, struck twice late into the second half, to ensure that the Reds maintain their unbeaten start to the 2023-24 football campaign.

Speaking after the game, head coach, Klopp, was quick to rank their highly-spirited comback against the Magpies, ahead of that of their famous UCL game against Barcelona.

He went further to label the 2-1 PL win as one of the most difficult games he has overseen, since taking charge of the Merseysiders. He said, via Sky Sports:

"If it was one of my best victories as a coach? Certainly! It was more difficult than the Barcelona game because we were not at Anfield. Oh my god - how much I enjoyed that. At half-time I said if we can turn this it is something we can tell our grandkids. I see mine in 10 days so I can tell them.

He concluded:

"With 10 men, in my history with over 1000 [matches] I never had something like that in that way. Against a team like Newcastle. In an atmosphere like that."

Jurgen Klopp speaks on the red card shown to Liverpool star during Newcastle United clash

Klopp had his say on the red card shown to the club captain Virgil van Djik during their hard-fought 2-1 victory against Newcastle United earlier today (August 27).

The Dutch defender was given his marching orders in the 28th minute by match official John Brooks, following what many have described as a soft challenge.

The red card shown to van Djik is the second sending-off for a Liverpool player this season, after Alexis Mac Allister was sent off against Bournemouth. However, the Argentine's red card was later overturned by the FA.

Speaking to Skysports about van Djik's case, via [Goal], Klopp said:

"The red card. We need to have another look. There is no active contact from Virg. There is contact but on the way to the ball there is a soft touch. For this contact, getting three days [suspended)], oh my god."