"It was difficult but we deserved it" - Lionel Messi on Argentina's win over Colombia in Copa America 2021

Argentina star Lionel Messi was in buoyant mood after his side's victory over Colombia in the semi-finals of Copa America 2021.

Argentina took the lead early in the first half after Lautaro Martinez slotted the ball past Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina. Martinez was assisted by Messi, who provided his fifth assist of the tournament to go along with his four goals.

Colombia leveled the scoreline thanks to a 61st-minute equalizer from Luis Diaz. The game went to penalties after the two South American sides played out a 1-1 draw during regulation time and were unable to score during extra time.

Argentina have had a poor record in penalty shootouts at Copa America in recent years. Lionel Scaloni's side lost the 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals on penalties to Chile.

The South American giants, however, put their past disappointments behind them as they won the penalty shootout 3-2 thanks to three saves from Aston Villa shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez.

Argentina talisman Lionel Messi has heaped praise on Martinez for the former Arsenal goalkeeper's performance in the penalty shootout.

"At times it was difficult. But we have Emi who is a phenomenon. We are confident in him. We achieved the first goal of playing every match and now we are going for the final. It was very difficult but we deserved it because we went looking for it," said Messi after the match.

Argentina have finished as runners-up in four of the last six Copa Americas. The country has not won an international trophy in almost thirty years. Lionel Messi and his team-mates will be desperate to win the Copa America but will face an in-form Brazil side in the final of the competition.

Messi has revealed that Argentina have grown to become a stronger side since they were knocked out of the Copa America 2019 semi-finals by Brazil. The Barcelona star expressed his delight at reaching the final of the tournament this summer.

"The last Copa, the team became strong and left a good image. Now we are going to the final."

Lionel Messi & Argentina will need to produce an incredible performance in order to beat Brazil

Argentina v Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Brazil have been in imperious form during this summer's Copa America. They have scored 11 goals and conceded just twice in six games in their road to the final.

Argentina will need to produce another defensive masterclass if they are to beat Brazil in the final on Saturday night. Lionel Messi will be desperate to lead Argentina to their first international trophy since the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

