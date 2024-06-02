"It was difficult, more than expected" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti reacts to Champions League final win over Dortmund

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final did not come easy. On Saturday (June 1), Los Blancos won 2-0 at Wembley to secure their 15th title at their German opponents' expense.

Despite the scoreline, it was not all smooth sailing for the side from the Spanish capital. During an on-field interview after the game, the Italian manager said the first half did not entirely go according to plan. He said (via Managing Madrid):

“You can never get used to this, because it was difficult, more than expected. We suffered a lot in the first half. In the second half, we were better, we had fewer losses. This is a dream that continues.”

“They were better in the first half. They played what they wanted to do, which was to defend and counter-attack. After that we were better. It was difficult. We defended set-pieces, which was their main threat. But then they also suffered in this way," he added.

Carlo Ancelotti will go down as a great manager in European football. The legendary Italian has managed teams to league titles in all top five leagues on the continent. Even more impressively, he has won an unprecedented five Champions League crowns. The Los Blancos coach has had the most success with Real Madrid, lifting three of his UCL titles with them.

Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti reveals half-time changes in Champions League victory over Dortmund

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed the changes he made at half-time in his side's 2-0 Champions League final win over Dortmund on Saturday. Los Blancos did not have the best first half but came out raring to go in the second to secure the title.

During the same interview, the legendary Italian manager said:

“I pushed Vinícius because I think we were a bit lazy in the first half and they played what they wanted to play. They came out on the counter-attack and were very dangerous”.

Dortmund came into the game as the underdogs and began trying to prove their skeptics wrong. Los Blancos did not have a single shot on target in the opening 45 minutes and looked in danger of losing the game.

However, Carlo Ancelotti’s changes at half-time proved effective and Real Madrid got back into the game after the break. Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior's goals were enough to help secure an awe-inspiring 15th Champions League title and leave Dortmund empty-handed at Wembley.