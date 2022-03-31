"It is difficult for Messi" - Ronaldinho comments on PSG's loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 

Former PSG star Ronaldinho has played down the Parisian club's defeat against Real Madrid and believes Lionel Messi needs more time to acclimatize to his new environment.

The Argentina international had a quiet game as PSG relinquished a two-goal aggregate lead in the second half of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

PSG’s collapse raised questions regarding their players’ ambitions to win the Champions League as they lacked a leader on the pitch.

They are yet to fully recover from their shocking second-half collapse as their performance in a 3-0 loss to Monaco before the international break was one of their worst of the season.

Off The Ball @offtheball



🗣️ "The guy who may well walk away at the end of season has been far more committed than guys like Neymar or Messi."



Jonathan Johnson on the problems at PSG this year and how deep the troubles run.



Football with 🗣️ "PSG don't have any clear identity."🗣️ "The guy who may well walk away at the end of season has been far more committed than guys like Neymar or Messi."Jonathan Johnson on the problems at PSG this year and how deep the troubles run.Football with @SkyIreland 🗣️ "PSG don't have any clear identity." 🗣️ "The guy who may well walk away at the end of season has been far more committed than guys like Neymar or Messi." Jonathan Johnson on the problems at PSG this year and how deep the troubles run. Football with @SkyIreland https://t.co/ja6ovGiWDO

Ronaldinho explained that Real Madrid have pedigree and a great side, so results like the one at the Bernabeu are not unnatural.

The Brazilian said:

“Football is like that! They are two great teams. Madrid has a huge history in the Champions League. In this type of match, anything can happen (…) With the players who are there (at PSG), they can do great things.”

He added that it’s been tough for the Argentine, who is in a new environment after spending nearly a decade and a half at Camp Nou:

“But I think it’s difficult for Messi who arrived this season after a lot, many years in completely different football, at a club that played the same way all the time. It just lacks adaptation but the rest will come naturally.”

Messi will hope to finish the season strongly at PSG

After failing to inspire PSG in the Champions League, Lionel Messi will hope to finish the season on a high.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are favorites to win Ligue 1 despite a few hiccups recently. They have lost three of their last five games in the league, but still find themselves 12 points clear of Marseille, who are second.

MC @CrewsMat10 Ronaldinho on Messi being whistled by PSG fans:



"I do not understand that. If you whistle Messi, there will be nothing left. If you whistle for the best player in the world, who would you clap for? I don't understand it." Ronaldinho on Messi being whistled by PSG fans: "I do not understand that. If you whistle Messi, there will be nothing left. If you whistle for the best player in the world, who would you clap for? I don't understand it." https://t.co/aIekzGzTZP

The 34-year-old will hope to find some rhythm as this is a World Cup year and Argentina have a strong chance of managing a deep run.

Playing in a different setup perhaps takes time, so we could see the best of the Argentine next season at PSG.

Edited by Parimal