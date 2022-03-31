"It is difficult for Messi" - Ronaldinho comments on PSG's loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 

Former PSG star Ronaldinho has played down the Parisian club's defeat against Real Madrid and believes Lionel Messi needs more time to acclimatize to his new environment.
The Argentina international had a quiet game as PSG relinquished a two-goal aggregate lead in the second half of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.
PSG’s collapse raised questions regarding their players’ ambitions to win the Champions League as they lacked a leader on the pitch.
They are yet to fully recover from their shocking second-half collapse as their performance in a 3-0 loss to Monaco before the international break was one of their worst of the season.
Ronaldinho explained that Real Madrid have pedigree and a great side, so results like the one at the Bernabeu are not unnatural.
The Brazilian said:
“Football is like that! They are two great teams. Madrid has a huge history in the Champions League. In this type of match, anything can happen (…) With the players who are there (at PSG), they can do great things.”
He added that it’s been tough for the Argentine, who is in a new environment after spending nearly a decade and a half at Camp Nou:
“But I think it’s difficult for Messi who arrived this season after a lot, many years in completely different football, at a club that played the same way all the time. It just lacks adaptation but the rest will come naturally.”
Messi will hope to finish the season strongly at PSG
After failing to inspire PSG in the Champions League, Lionel Messi will hope to finish the season on a high.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side are favorites to win Ligue 1 despite a few hiccups recently. They have lost three of their last five games in the league, but still find themselves 12 points clear of Marseille, who are second.
The 34-year-old will hope to find some rhythm as this is a World Cup year and Argentina have a strong chance of managing a deep run.
Playing in a different setup perhaps takes time, so we could see the best of the Argentine next season at PSG.