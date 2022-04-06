"It has been difficult" - Robert Pires explains why Lionel Messi has struggled since swapping Barcelona for PSG 

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has commented on Lionel Messi’s struggles with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this season. The former Premier League star believes adapting to a change in the environment is tough for anyone and the Argentine is no exception.

Speaking on LiveScore, the former midfielder said that former Barcelona man's struggles in France are to be expected, given his change of environment, saying:

"Every country has a specific way of playing its football. That’s why sometimes for a manager or a player, the time to adapt can be longer. Can you imagine we talk about Lionel Messi, one of the best players in the world and look at what's happened with his move to PSG in France. I repeat, it takes time to adapt. Even for Messi it has been difficult because Ligue 1 is more physical than LaLiga."

GOAL @goal A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball A section of PSG home supporters are booing Lionel Messi every time he touches the ball 😦 https://t.co/icRKSgGOwN

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner ended a partnership that lasted two decades with Barcelona last summer. He left the club following an inability to sign a new deal with the cash-strapped Catalans. He then secured a move to Paris, where he was expected to dominate proceedings alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. However, he has found life in France harder than expected so far.

The Argentine remains one of the greatest players of all time and the hiccups in his usually stellar form have caught many by surprise. The star, who led his country to the Copa America trophy last summer, will hope he enjoys an improvement in form moving forward.

Could Lionel Messi leave PSG after just one season?

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

It wouldn't strike anyone as a surprise if the Argentine maestro decides to leave the Parisian club this summer after the tough season he's had.

So far, the Argentine has found little form at the Parc des Princes, compared to his own prior heights with the Blaugrana. Scoring just three league goals for the Parisians is shocking by the standards of the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Although his playmaking has flourished, with 11 assists in 19 matches.

He was also booed by the club's fans after their exit from the Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Leo Messi is likely to leave PSG in 2023, and Inter Miami are already working for his arrival. Leo Messi is likely to leave PSG in 2023, and Inter Miami are already working for his arrival.— @sport https://t.co/TljfBu4dV2

PSG are out of the Champions League as well as domestic cup competitions. It looks like the star could finish the season with just one trophy to his name, i.e., the Ligue 1 title. If Messi leaves the Parisian giants for better pastures this summer, it is almost to be expected.

Edited by Aditya Singh