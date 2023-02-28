"It was a difficult signing" - Fabrizio Romano explains how Manchester United pulled off Casemiro signing from Real Madrid 

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has explained how Erik ten Hag was crucial in Manchester United's signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid. The Brazilian has been a revelation since arriving at Old Trafford last summer.

Romano said in his CaughtOffside column that the Red Devils had other midfield targets last summer. They were heavily linked with Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot. However, United quickly moved on to Casemiro once they found out about his availability.

The Italian has rubbished reports that Chelsea were in the running to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid. He has also attributed the Brazilian's signing to Ten Hag:

“What a season Casemiro is having! Despite the pursuit of Frenkie de Jong and Adrien Rabiot earlier in the summer, Casemiro has always been on the list for Manchester United, but he wasn’t available in June or July."

Romano then explained that Ten Hag contacted the player and that he became available in August:

“When the situation changed in August, Manchester United decided to proceed, and Erik ten Hag was crucial, as he spoke directly to the player. It was a difficult signing but an excellent one."

Casemiro seemed to have his heart set on a move to Old Trafford, with Romano claiming that he forced his €70.65 million transfer to the Red Devils:

“There was nothing concrete with other clubs, despite links with Chelsea. Real Madrid wanted to keep the player, but when Manchester United called, Casemiro decided to accept and force his exit from him. He was not close to joining anyone else.”

Casemiro, 31, has featured in 33 games across competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing as many assists. He scored the vital opener in Ten Hag's side's 2-1 Carabao Cup final win over Newcastle United on Sunday (February 26).

The Brazilian signed a four-year contract last summer and has immediately become one of Ten Hag's most important players. His experience and dominance in midfield has returned the Red Devils to being an elite side. The Manchester United manager rightly dubbed Casemiro 'the cement between the stones' when the Brazilian had arrived at the club.

Manchester United to reattempt to sign Barcelona's De Jong in summer

Frenkie de Jong remains a target.

Manchester United pursued Frenkie de Jong throughout last summer but to no avail, despite even reportedly agreeing an €85 million deal with Barcelona. The Dutch midfielder was eager to remain at the Camp Nou.

Ten Hag had previously coached De Jong at Ajax, with the duo winning the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup together. It seems the Red Devils boss is still eager to reunite with his former midfielder.

Manchester Evening News reports that Ten Hag is open to recommending plans to try and bring De Jong to Old Trafford. The midfielder was seemingly made available by Barcelona last summer. However, that might not be the case this time, as he has been a prominent member of Xavi's side this season.

De Jong has featured 30 times across competitions, scoring two goals and providing an assist. He was on the losing side against Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs, which the Blaugrana lost 4-3 on aggregate.

