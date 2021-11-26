“It would be a disaster” – Glen Johnson warns Chelsea about transfer blunder that could cost an “absolute fortune”

Glen Johnson has warned Chelsea it would be a disaster to let Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger leave next summer. He believes it would be terrible business for the club to let the players leave or even sell them in January.

The defenders are yet to pen new deals and are out of contracts at the end of the season. Chelsea have offered them new deals, and reports suggest the Danish star is close to signing.

However, Antonio Rudiger and Chelsea are far off on their valuation, with reports claiming it could go down to the wire. Former Blues defender Glen Johnson wants the club to get things sorted quickly as the players are vital to Thomas Tuchel's tactics. He told Betting Odds:

"From a business standpoint, it would be a disaster. Whether the club wants them both there long term is irrelevant because to replace those two players you're going to have to spend an absolute fortune. Even to give them both a year long deal with the intention of selling them after six months would make more sense than letting them walk out on a free. It would be terrible business regardless of whether the club fancies them as players or not."

Thomas Tuchel's take on Antonio Rudiger's Chelsea contract situation

Thomas Tuchel has also asked Chelsea to get things done quickly as he wants Rudiger to stay at the club. He told the media:

"He's been outstanding from the first day to now. I hope it stays like this. Defensively we are strong as usual and they deserve the praise for it. They do a lot of invisible work, they protect each other, support and are brave in attacking."

He added:

"We want to be dangerous from set-pieces. Everybody wants him to stay, it's clear but sometimes there is a delay in these things and there is obviously a delay. He knows what he has here, a fantastic club, fantastic league. He's a competitor. We'll have a bit of patience and hopefully a happy end."

Juventus, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be interested in signing Rudiger, while Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the situation.

