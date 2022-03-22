"It would have been disrespectful towards Paulo"- Juventus CEO opens up on why contract talks with Dybala failed to materialize

Juventus CEO Maurizio Arrivabene has given an insight into the club's contract talks with Argentine forward Paulo Dybala. The Bianconeri confirmed their decision to let the 28-year-old leave the club at the end of the season after the expiration of his contract.

Paulo Dybala joined the Turin club from Palermo in a deal worth €32 million in 2015. He has developed into one of the best forwards in the world during his time with the Italian giants. Dybala has scored 113 goals in 283 appearances for Juventus and has helped the club win five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia's.

The 28-year-old has been a key member of Massimiliano Allegri's squad this season, scoring 13 goals in 29 appearances.

Juventus signed Dusan Vlahovic from Fiorentina in January. In 11 appearances for the club, he has already scored five goals and laid out two assists.

The Serbian's impressive start to life in Turin has resulted in the club being open to the prospect of parting ways with Dybala. Speaking to TuttoMercatoWeb, Arrivabene revealed that Dybala is 'no longer at the center of the project' at Juventus, saying:

"The most important change is that Juventus have not renewed Paulo Dybala's contract. With the market I reiterated this, the approach was sincere. With the purchases made in January, with the arrival of Vlahovic, Paulo's position was no longer at the centre of the project. That's why this kind of decision was preferred."

Arrivabene also revealed that the club have opted against offering Paulo Dybala a 'low bid' as it would have been disrespectful towards the Argentina international. On this, he said:

"The parameters were different, I had already spoken about it, no one has ever questioned Paulo's ability. There were considerations to be made about appearances, length and financial considerations. We have made our choices in January, we got here. It would have been easy for Juventus to make a low bid, but it would have been disrespectful towards Paulo."

Paulo Dybala has been included in the Serie A Team of the Year five times. He won the Serie A Most Valuable Player of the Year award during the 2019-20 season.

Manchester United and Tottenham could be potential destinations for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in signing Paulo Dybala on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United are bracing themselves for the departure of a number of their forwards this summer. Jesse Lingard and Edinson Cavani's contracts with the club are set to expire at the end of the season.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla in January on loan until the end of the season. He grew frustrated with the lack of playing time he received at Old Trafford and is expected to secure a permanent move away from Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils are therefore likely to prioritize signing a top-quality forward when the summer transfer window opens.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur are preparing themselves for the potential departure of talismanic striker Harry Kane. The England international has made no secret of his desire to join a club that will give him the chance to win silverware in the near future.

Antonio Conte's side currently sit in fifth place in the Premier League table, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal. Kane could reportedly reconsider his future with Tottenham if they fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

The north London club could attempt to sign Dybala to replace Kane if the 28-year-old leaves the club.

