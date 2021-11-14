“It disturbs me” – Gianluigi Donnarumma “hurt” after being second-choice at PSG 

Gianluigi Donnarumma is in a fix at PSG, and that's because the French giants currently have two of the best goalkeepers in the world. PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is still undecided about which star to place between the sticks, but Keylor Navas seems to be on the winning end with 11 appearances this season.

Donnarumma, who was Milan's key goalkeeper since his teenage years, has only been given five appearances so far. The youngster admits that being on the bench hurts. Speaking about it to TNT Sport, the star said:

“It has no effect on my performances, but it ‘disturbs’ me. It’s not easy, because I was used to always starting and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench. But I’m sure the situation will be resolved.”

Donnarumma had over 250 appearances with the Rossoneri before his contract debacle saw him exit the club. In Paris, he has found it hard to dislodge Navas from the PSG first team. Navas has enjoyed a successful career winning everything with Real Madrid and PSG. He's currently seen as a leader in the Parc des Princes. There's hardly anything Donnarumma can do about the situation other than to either wait behind Navas or exit the club as soon as possible.

The youngster has been guiding the Rossoneri between the sticks since age 17, and he may be regretting his decision to leave for France. With the recent issues between Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola and the officials at Milan, the chances of the star returning to his old club have reduced.

Donnarumma to PSG was best for everyone: Cirprian Tatarusanu

Former Milan team-mate Cirprian Tatarusanu was interviewed by Tuttosport. He was asked about Donnarumma's eventual free transfer to PSG and how he felt about it. Tatarusanu responded:

“I don’t have to understand. He made his choice by making decisions. He is doing well in Paris, we are doing well here. I think it was the best decision for everyone."

Tatarusanu struggled in second position behind Donnarumma while the embattled PSG star was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Rossoneri. Tatarunsanu has already garnered more appearances this season than he has had throughout his career at the San Siro.

