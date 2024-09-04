“It doesn’t feel right to me" - Pundit surprised by Mohamed Salah's contract situation at Liverpool

BBC pundit Nedum Onuoha has expressed surprise that Liverpool haven't yet addressed the contract situation of their star attacker Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is out of contract at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old has made a blistering start to the season, scoring in all three games to propel the Reds to second in the Premier League, behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Salah's latest outing was at Old Trafforf where Arne Slot's side won 3-0, with the Egyptian setting up his teammate Luis Diaz's brace before scoring the team's third after the break.

On the Planet Premier League podcast (via TBR), Onuoha said abour Salah's contract situation:

“Personally I am very surprised when a club of that scale allows a player to enter the final year of their contract and there hasn’t been a discussion. They can’t be surprised to see those three guys in the last year of the deal. The way he spoke about it. What a dangerous player to be enjoying a year of football.

“It doesn’t feel right to me. When they have an asset like Mo Salah talking about leaving the club at the end of the year, does that help the club long-term? I’m not sure. Something feels off there. Surely those three players aren’t leaving at the end of the season, surely.”

Mohamed Salah has scored in a record seven Premier League opening-day fixtures as the Reds won their first three games of a league season without conceding for the third time.

"It could be the last time" - Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah after Manchester United trip

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah

Since arriving from AS Roma in the summer of 2017, Mohamed Salah has had a brilliant stint at Liverpool. In 352 games across competitions, he has bagged 214 goals and 92 assists.

Having won all titles at the club except the UEFA Europa League, the Egyptian hinted after the Manchester United game that he might have made his last visit to Old Trafford as a Reds player.

"I was coming to the game," he said (as per the BBC). "I was saying, 'look, it could be the last time'," he told Sky Sports.

"Nobody in the club talked to me yet about contracts, so I was just like, 'OK, I play my last season and see at the end of the season. I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.”

Liverpool returm to Premier League action at home to Nottingham Forest on September 14.

