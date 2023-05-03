"It doesn’t help that the media say he’s for sale" - Xavi unhappy with claims that Barcelona attacker could be sold this summer

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has expressed his displeasure with speculation around forward Ansu Fati's future at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Fati's reduced game-time this season following two long-term injuries has led to constant rumors around a potential move in the summer. Several clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, have been linked with the Spaniard.

Additionally, SPORT reported at the start of this month that Fati's agent Jorge Mendes had promised Barcelona that he could bring in €70 million for his client. The report came on the heels of various agencies suggesting that the Blaugrana want to bring legend Lionel Messi back to the club.

Xavi, however, was unhappy with such rumors swirling around the youngster's future. Speaking after his side's 1-0 win over Osasuna, a game in which Fati came off the bench, the Spanish tactician said (as quoted by Barca News Network):

“I’ve seen Ansu well, but it doesn’t help that the media say he’s for sale. There are headlines today that he’s for sale for 70 million euros. If you want to help a player, that doesn’t add up.”

Fati played 54 minutes of Barcelona's La Liga game against Osasuna on Tuesday, May 3, after replacing the injured Pablo Gavi in the 36th minute. He put in a decent shift, getting a shot on target and completing a dribble.

The 20-year-old also laid out two key passes, created one big chance and won three of his four duels.

However, Fati couldn't break his goalscoring duck and has found the back of the net just once in his last 21 league appearances. He has managed to score just seven times in 46 matches across competitions this term, with just 13 of those being starts.

Barcelona have one hand on La Liga title after narrow win over Osasuna

Ansu Fati may not have found the back of the net, but as they have often done in La Liga this season, Barcelona found a way once again on Tuesday.

Osasuna handed the Blaugrana a massive advantage in the 26th minute when Jorge Herrando was sent off. However, Xavi Hernandez's men struggled to make the most of having an extra player on the pitch, getting no shots on target in the first half.

They improved in the second half, with Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski and Fati all testing Osasuna goalkeeper Aitor Fernandez. The Catalans finally scored in the 85th minute when Frenkie de Jong's nod-on was slammed in at Fernandez's near-post by Jordi Alba.

The 1-0 win lifted Barcelona's points tally to 82 from 33 matches. Following Real Madrid's 2-0 defeat away to Real Sociedad on the same day, the Blaugrana now need just two more points to secure the La Liga title.

