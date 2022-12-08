“It doesn’t make sense” – Journalist offers opinion on Lionel Messi’s potential transfer as he addresses Argentine superstar’s PSG future 

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague has claimed that a move for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi to MLS franchise Inter Miami doesn't make sense.

The Argentine icon has made his mark at the Parc des Princes this season.

Messi, 35, has scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

He is currently with Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where he has scored three goals and provided one assist in four appearances.

MessivsRonaldo.app @mvsrapp th senior career appearance for Lionel Messi!



Argentina

93 Goals

51 Assists



Barcelona

672 Goals

269 Assists



for PSG

23 Goals

28 Assists



Total

788 Goals

348 Assists



However, away from international football, Lionel Messi's club situation is of interest.

However, away from international football, Lionel Messi's club situation is of interest.

Speculation continues to grow over his future at PSG, with his contract with the Parisians expiring at the end of the season.

A move to Inter Miami has been touted for the Argentine to join David Beckham's franchise in the United States, per the Athletic.

However, the Barcelona great is unlikely to move to the DRV PNK stadium, according to Spanish journalist Balague.

He claims that Messi is set to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, saying (via Le 10 Sport):

“He won't go to Inter Miami, not yet, it doesn't make sense. He is close to staying longer in Paris.”

The Ligue 1 giants are eager to tie Messi down to a new deal as he continues to flourish alongside Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in attack.

PSG are top of the French league and will face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

PSG rule out signing Cristiano Ronaldo because the club already have Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar

Ronaldo is unlikely to join Lionel Messi in Paris

Ronaldo, 37, is on the lookout for a new club after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with Manchester United.

PSG have been continuously linked with a potential move for the Portuguese icon, who is free to talk to any club that wants to pursue his signature.

However, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has seemingly ruled out a move for the former Real Madrid attacker.

Lionel Messi, Mbappe, and Neymar are already at Christophe Galtier's disposal.

The trio have scored 46 goals and contributed 31 assists this season.

Al-Khelaifi told Sky:

"“Signing Ronaldo? The three players that we have [Messi, Neymar and Mbappe] it's very difficult to think about Ronaldo."

The Parisian president added:

“I wish him all the best. He's fantastic and he's still an amazing player."

Piers Morgan Uncensored @PiersUncensored



EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.



90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.



@cristiano | @TalkTV | #PMU "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on TalkTV.@cristiano | @piersmorgan "I feel betrayed."EXCLUSIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels like he's being forced out of Manchester United in an explosive interview.90 Minutes with Ronaldo. Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on [email protected] | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #PMU https://t.co/nqp4mcXHB0

Ronaldo has endured a difficult season for United, scoring just three goals in 16 appearances across competitions.

He gave an explosive interview with journalist Piers Morgan in which he ripped into several issues at Old Trafford.

