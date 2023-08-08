“It doesn’t make any sense” – Kevin De Bruyne offers opinion on Premier League rule change as Man City midfielder expresses concern

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has voiced his concerns over new rule changes in the Premier League in the upcoming season.

The 2023-24 Premier League campaign is set to witness a number of changes, including longer stoppage times to compensate for the time wasted. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar saw stoppage times going beyond even 10 minutes at times.

Manchester City were at the wrong end of the new rule in their Community Shield against Arsenal on August 6. City scored via Cole Palmer in the 77th minute. An eight-minute stoppage time was later added on. With Kyle Walker and Thomas Partey's head injury, the time was extended even further.

Arsenal were able to equalize in the 101st minute and win the Community Shield on penalties.

Kevin De Bruyne has now questioned the new rule, highlighting the already congested schedule for the players across all competitions. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Assuming we’re going to play about 15 minutes extra every game now, that says it all. We spoke to the Arsenal players and even the referees. They don’t even want to do it, but it’s the new rule and it is what it is. You can only guess what’s going to happen if you play a lower team who keep time- wasting all the time."

He added:

"I’m thinking if we play Sevilla on Wednesday and have 15 to 20 extra minutes, and then play on Saturday again (at home to Newcastle), it’s like two times extra time. We’ll see how it goes but it doesn’t make any sense."

De Bruyne played 49 games across competitions out of Manchester City's 61 last season. They could potentially have to play even more games this season with the UEFA Supercup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Kevin De Bruyne dismisses Arsenal's threat for upcoming Premier League season

Arsenal challenged Manchester City for the Premier League title last season, leading the table for 248 days. However, a run of three wins in nine games saw them finish second, five points behind City.

After the Cityzens' loss against the Gunners in the Community Shield, Kevin De Bruyne was asked if he sees Arsenal as a main title challenger. He replied (via Sport Bible):

"It's about eight or nine teams. So... I'm not worried about them at all."

Manchester City have won three Premier League titles in a row now despite tough competition from Arsenal and Liverpool in recent years. De Bruyne and Co. will begin the pursuit of their fourth title in four years against Burnley away on Friday, August 11.