"It doesn’t matter" - Conor Gallagher slammed for not playing captain's role in Chelsea's win over Leicester City

Former Blues striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has slammed Chelsea captain Conor Gallagher for allowing Raheem Sterling to take a penalty of Cole Palmer on Sunday (March 16) in the 4-2 FA Cup home win over Leicester City.

The Blues made a brisk start, with Marc Cucurella firing them into the lead inside 13 minutes. The hosts had the opportunity to double their lead when they were awarded a penalty following a foul by Abdul Fatawu on Sterling.

However, Sterling convinced Palmer - who has scored all five of his penalties for the Blues - to allow him to take the penalty, but the Englishman's feeble 26th-minute effort was comfortably thwarted by Jakub Stolarczyk.

Hasselbaink wasn't enthused by the incident, saying (as per Metro):

"Palmer is the penalty taker. I used to be a penalty taker. At 1-0, I’m not giving that up as a penalty taker. It doesn’t matter if somebody is asking."

"I think as a team as well, Gallagher, as a captain, should go to Sterling and say, ‘no, he’s the penalty taker, he’s taken five in a row, scored all five, he needs to take it, it’s 1-0; let’s secure this match first’."

Palmer eventually scored the Blues' second on the cusp of half-time. The Foxes were back on level terms through an Axel Disasi own goal and a Stephy Mavididi 62nd-minute strike.

However, Mauricio Pochettino's men sealed the deal in stoppage time against the Championship leaders, with Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke finding the back of the net.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea are in the midst of an inconsistent campaign, especially in the league, where they are languishing in 11th place after 28 games.

However, Pochettino's side have impressed in both domestic cups. They lost the EFL Cup final to Liverpool 1-0 after extraa time and are now into the FA Cup semifinals.

Following the upcoming international break, the Blues return to action in the Premier League at home to Burnley on March 30. Pochettino's side won the reverse fixture 4-1 in October.