“It doesn’t matter how much he would cost” - Chris Sutton aims cheeky dig at ‘little’ Arsenal with Kylian Mbappe transfer claim

Football pundit Chris Sutton has taken a cheeky dig at 'little' Arsenal, refuting claims that they could afford to sign Kylian Mbappe. He does not think the Gunners have enough financial power to lure the Frenchman, who is reportedly set to leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

Speaking on Daily Mail's 'It's All Kicking Off' podcast, Sutton was quick to dismiss suggestions that Arsenal could sign Mbappe. He does not think the club will be able to meet the financial demands. He said:

"What? Little Arsenal? I'm joking a little bit about little Arsenal, but you don't think Mbappe would be a good deal? It doesn't matter how much he would cost. I'm not a financial expert, but how could Arsenal afford that?"

Mikel Arteta was quizzed about the possibility of signing Mbappe earlier this month and he did not outrightly dismiss the idea, saying (via GOAL):

"Why not? If we want to be the best team, we are going to need the best talent and the best players, that is for sure."

Kylian Mbappe is said to be set to leave PSG this summer upon the expiry of his contract. He has also reportedly signed a contract with Real Madrid, which will be made official on July 1 (via Fabrizio Romano).

Reports suggested that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City were interested in the forward before he decided to join Los Blancos.

Arsenal told to avoid signing Kylian Mbappe by Ally McCoist

Football pundit Ally McCoist, on talkSPORT, dismissed suggestions that Arsenal should be thinking of signing Kylian Mbappe. He claimed that the Frenchman's addition would adversely affect their wage structure and said:

"No. No chance. Not only would you break it, you'd absolutely have to obliterate it and destroy it and once you do that, you know, it's happening. There are knocks on the door, 'He's on this, I'm only on a quarter of that, I've scored this many goals,' etc. etc."

He added that the Gunners will not become Premier League title favorites even if they lure the Frenchman to the Emirates. He said:

"No, I wouldn't [make Arsenal title favorites]; I'd still pick Manchester City. Listen, I love the guy; I think he's a tremendous player. I'll never forget watching that World Cup final hat-trick live, one of the highlights of my football [career]."

Mikel Arteta's side are reportedly in the market for a striker and Kylian Mbappe was one of the top players linked with them. Napoli's Victor Osimhen and Brentford's Ivan Toney are the other top strikers who are said to be on the club's radar.