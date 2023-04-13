"It doesn’t reflect the values I carry as a man" - 23-year-old apologizes to PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe after saying he'd put him in an ambulance

Lens centre-back Facundo Medina has apologized for saying he would put Kylian Mbappe in the hospital if he dribbled past him. He claimed that the comments did not reflect his beliefs - on and off the pitch.

Mbappe has been in top form this season and has been a nightmare for the defenders. He has scored 19 goals in 26 matches in the league this season and was the subject of a nasty comment from Medina.

The Lens defender said:

"He's hard to mark as well, but you know me. If Mbappé goes past me, an ambulance would need to pick him up. "

He has now taken to Instagram to apologize for his comments. He posted:

"I would never act this way towards a fellow professional, even less towards one I respect, because it doesn't reflect the values I carry as a man and as a professional."

Rio Ferdinand wants Manchester United to sign Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is reportedly looking to leave PSG in the summer as he wants to challenge for the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid remain his dream destination and they are also keen on signing him.

Rio Ferdinand has urged the Frenchman to consider a move to Manchester United. The Red Devils are in the market for a striker in the summer after releasing Cristiano Ronaldo in November.

He was on BT Sport and was quoted by GOAL saying:

"He's the most devastating player to watch on the planet right now. I love watching him. I think to go to the next level, he needs to go to a more competitive league. I think as much as he's been great for PSG and they've been great for him, he's won the World Cup and now he'll want to win the Champions League and I don't see that happening there. [He should move to] Man United! The Premier League is the best, most entertaining league in the world, the most competitive league in the world 100%. I'd love to see him come here – but nowhere else but Man United if he comes to England!"

Mbappe will have two years remaining on his contract after this season and has the option to extend it by another year.

