“It doesn’t work, it’s been proven” - Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou insists spending £1 billion like Chelsea will never help team

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou feels Chelsea's exceptional spending in recent times is not the answer to their struggles. The Greek boss believes balance and commitment are more important in a squad than signing the biggest players in the market.

The Blues have been extremely active in the transfer market ever since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors took over the reins last summer. The west London outfit have spent nearly £1 billion over three transfer windows.

The club spent around £600 million during the 2022/23 campaign. However, Chelsea displayed abysmal form in the Premier League last season after going through three different managers.

The west London outfit ended the season 12th in the league standings in what was arguably their worst finish in the English top tier. They won only 11 league matches last term out of 38.

The Blues are set to face Tottenham in the London derby away on Monday night (November 6). Ahead of the encounter, Postecoglou was asked in a pre-match press conference whether he would like to have such massive amounts of money to spend.

The Tottenham boss responded (as quoted by Football365):

“Not necessarily. I’ve always said I’ve never felt it is about just spending money. That’s been proved time and time again. Look if you get it all right then you’ve got a pretty strong case, but there’s always a limit to every team. You can’t have 24 world-class players. That will never work, it doesn’t work, it's been proven."

It remains to be seen who will come out on top in the upcoming London derby.

"They will suffer" - Dimitar Berbatov warns Tottenham not to 'underestimate' Chelsea in upcoming London derby

Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has warned Tottenham to take their London rivals seriously in their upcoming clash. The Bulgarian insists that the Lilywhites have a great opportunity to shut Chelsea down if they do not underestimate the Blues.

The west London outfit have had a turbulent start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign under Mauricio Pochettino. They are 11th in the league table after just three wins from 10 encounters this term.

Given their poor form, Berbatov believes Tottenham can exploit the Blues' weaknesses on the condition that they bring their A-game to the table. While giving his predictions for this weekend's Premier League fixtures, the former Manchester United striker told Metro:

"Spurs cannot underestimate Chelsea, or they will suffer. It’s a great chance for them to win and punish Chelsea’s mistakes and if they stay concentrated themselves, then I think they will win once again. Prediction: 2-1."

Tottenham, meanwhile, have been in stellar form in Postecoglou's debut season in charge. The Lilywhites, undefeated, sit atop the league table after eight wins and two draws. They are two points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.