"You could get punished" - Wayne Rooney warns Ralf Rangnick about Manchester United 'concern'

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney thinks interim manager Ralf Rangnick's preferred formation could be costly against better teams.

After securing ten out of a possible 12 points, Rangnick was handed his first defeat as Manchester United manager on Monday. That came against Wolves, who won (1-0) at Old Trafford for the first time since 1980.

Bruno Lage’s team were arguably the better team in the game, managing 19 shots against Manchester United. After Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute winner, United now sit seventh in the Premier League.

“I was at his first game against Palace and I thought they looked very good. My only concern, with that shape, was that when you come up against better teams — Liverpool, City, Arsenal — you could get punished.

Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 formation could lead to more punishment against the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City. After the game, Rooney told The Athletic regarding the same:

“I’ve been to a few games, taken my kids. Obviously, it’s been difficult for them. I think it had got to the point with Ole where everyone could see it was coming to an end. With the new manager now, you don’t know. I’m sure it’s a lot different to anywhere he has managed before. There’s a lot more pressure, managing a lot of high-profile players."

“I was at his first game against Crystal Palace, and I thought they looked very good. My only concern, with that shape, was that when you come up against better teams — Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal — you could get punished. The most important thing is that the players need to buy into it. He needs to get them working as a group rather than as individuals.”

Manchester United could struggle to finish in the top four

Manchester United have just two wins in their last five games across competitions. They have a favourable run of fixtures in the Premier League before they play their rivals Manchester City on March 5.

After that game, United will face Tottenham Hostpur, Liverpool and Leicester City in quick succession.

Manchester United will need to run into some form, as the results in these games could well define their season. If performances don't improve, Rangnick's men could struggle to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, United will face Atletico Madrid next month for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals. They are not expected to win that competition either, which leaves the FA Cup as their only realistic source of silverware.

