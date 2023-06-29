"It could be done one day" - Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane opens up on prospect of coaching PSG star Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane has spoken about potentially coaching Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe in the future.

Speaking about his compatriot, Zidane said (via L'Equipe):

"When you are a coach and there is a player like him, of course you want to coach him. A lot of things can happen. It could be done one day.

"He's a player who wears the France team shirt well. In any case, I admire what he does. It's beautiful. It's strong."

During his time as Real Madrid manager, Zidane has coached top players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe is one of the finest players in world football at the moment. Considering both Mbappe and Zidane are French, it shouldn't come as a surprise that fans would like to see the duo work together.

Real Madrid star's agent says club can't sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer

Ferland Mendy's agent Yvan Le Mee has said that Los Blancos can't sign Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer. He reckons that the Frenchman's wage demands are too high for the Madrid giants.

Mbappe has once again been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish capital after he informed the Parisians that he won't extend his current contract beyond 2024. That has irked the club, who have reportedly placed the forward on their transfer shortlist, alerting Real Madrid

Le Mee, though, doesn't think Los Blancos will make the move this summer due to the finances involved (via 90min):

"It's a club that currently doesn't have the money for a transfer. Real Madrid cannot afford his salary, which is €40m net per year, plus the famous bonus of €30m net per year. He earns between €70m and €75m net, while Karim Benzema earned €13m."

Mbappe is set to depart the Parisians. While there are many clubs interested in the player, like Liverpool, the 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to pursue his future at the Santiago Bernabeu in all likelihood.

