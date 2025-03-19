“It would be a dream” - Barcelona forward Ferran Torres speaks up on breaking into Spain’s top 10 all-time scoring chart

Barcelona star Ferran Torres has opened up about possibly breaking into Spain's top-10 goalscorers of all time. At the moment, the 25-year-old attacker is 12th on the list, with 21 goals to his name in 48 appearances across competitions.

He's only two strikes behind Sergio Ramos, who occupies 10th place. In 11th is the retired Julio Salinas, with 22 goals. Speaking ahead of Spain's Nations League encounter against the Netherlands, Torres told Mundo Deportivo:

"Yes, I've always said that for me the national team is the greatest thing, because representing your country in front of all of Spain is huge. And I've always said that for me it would be a dream to be among the national team's top scorers, and I see myself capable of achieving it. I hope so, because it would be a dream for me."

David Villa leads the way in the list, with 59 goals in 98 appearances across competitions. Torres claimed that he could catch the former Barcelona man as well and added:

"Yes, I have time. It's true that Villa... wow, that's a big deal, but well, I hope so, why not? You have to dream big, that way you're sure to get closer."

Torres will probably get his opportunity to add a few goals in the upcoming two-legged Nations League quarter-final against the Netherlands. The first leg is set to take place on Thursday, March 20, while the reverse fixture is scheduled for Sunday, March 23.

Ferran Torres says he's ready to lead the line for Barcelona in the future

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres believes he is capable of playing as a number nine amid uncertainty over Robert Lewnadowski's future at the club. The Spaniard told TV3 (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I can be Barca’s starting center forward. I have confidence in myself and I can be FC Barcelona’s starting center forward, why not? If the club feels it needs to look for someone else, that’s fine, but I’m handling the competition very well.”

The Poland international is close to entering the final 12 months of his deal, which means he could be moved on in the summer. However, he still has his goalscoring touch, having netted 35 times in 40 appearances this campaign.

Meanwhile, Torres has played 32 matches in all competitions, scoring 13 times and bagging three assists. He scored twice in Barcelona's 4-2 victory over Atletico Madrid on Sunday, March 16.

