"It would be a dream to coach Leo" - Newell's Old Boys boss Gabriel Heinze says PSG superstar Lionel Messi has supported the club since he was a kid

Newell's Old Boys manager Gabriel Heinze has said that he would love to coach Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi at the Argentinian club.

There is a lot of uncertainty about Messi's future as his contract with Les Parisiens expires in June. According to RMC Sport, the forward is likely to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Argentinian icon will certainly not be short of options if he leaves PSG this summer. Barcelona are reportedly keen to re-sign Messi, having reluctantly let go of him in 2021.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi has received a whopping €400 million-per-year offer from Saudi Arabian giants Al-Hilal. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami, meanwhile, are prepared to offer him an equity stake in the club to convince the 35-year-old to join them.

Some have also mooted a return to Argentina as a potential option for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner. Messi notably came through Newell's Old Boys youth ranks before joining Barcelona in 2000.

La Lepra boss Heinze has now expressed his desire to coach Messi at the Argentinian club. The former La Albiceleste defender added that he would relish the opportunity to work with the PSG superstar, who he reckons is the best in the world, at Newell's.

"Of course, it would be a dream to coach Leo, who wouldn't want to coach the best player in the world?" Heinze told Telefoot. "He (Lionel Messi) has been a fan of Newell's since he was a kid, of course, that would be nice."

It is worth noting that Messi and Heinze shared the dressing room with the Argentina national team, playing 36 games together. The Newell's manager also plied his trade at PSG during his playing career.

Newell's Old Boys president addresses possibility of signing PSG's Lionel Messi

Newell's Old Boys president Ignacio Astore recently addressed the possibility of signing Lionel Messi. He explained that he has not held talks with the former Barcelona superstar, saying:

"I did not speak with him; he is a player who has a contract until June. Nor do I want to get involved in the fanaticism of the fan who wants to have him (Lionel Messi back), yes or yes. There are times; we have to wait, that Newell's has to take its path of transformation and growth. Then time and life will tell how this movie ends."

It is unlikely that Messi will return to Argentina as things stand, as he reportedly wants to continue playing in Europe.

