"It would be a dream for me" - 23-year-old defender expresses desire to play for Arsenal in the future

23-year-old right-back Oliver Sonne has expressed his desire to play for Arsenal in the years to come. The highly rated Silkeborg defender has admitted that he wants to play for the Gunners one day.

The Danish-born Peru international has also expressed his desire to play in the Italian Serie A. The young defender said, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I would like to play in the Italian league or at Arsenal. It would be a dream for me, but I don’t know if it’s possible at the moment. I hope it can become a reality one day."

Oliver Sonne is naturally a right-back who is also capable of playing at left-back or even as a central midfielder. He has also been deployed on the flanks occasionally, showcasing his tremendous versatility.

The Peru international has been impressive for Danish Superliga side Silkeborg, who finished sixth in the table this season. He has contributed with three goals and four assists in 31 games across competitions this campaign.

Sonne's versatility certainly makes him a player who could catch the eye of big clubs from across Europe in the years to come. With Mikel Arteta at the helm at Arsenal, Sonne could certainly fulfil his dream if he manages to impress the scouts of the north London giants.

Kai Havertz hails Arsenal teammate following big win against Bournemouth

Arsenal star Kai Havertz heaped praise on teammate Bukayo Saka after the Gunners' 3-0 win against Bournemouth on Saturday, May 4. The German failed to find the back of the net but Saka had a great game and opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta's side.

Following the game, Havertz lavished praise on Saka for how well he has done for the north London giants across the season. The 24-year-old said:

"I think this guy is unbelievable and he shows it every week. I think he’s 21 or 22 right now. I’ve never seen a player like this before and I think England can be so happy to have him. Unbelievable player. Unbelievable guy. So hungry everyday."

Saka has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, having contributed with 20 goals and 14 assists in 46 games. Havertz has also been excellent for the Gunners, especially in the second half of the season. The versatile Germany international has produced 13 goals and six assists in 49 appearances across competitions.