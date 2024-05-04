“I’ve never seen a player like this before” - Kai Havertz in awe of Arsenal teammate after win against Bournemouth

Kai Havertz and Arsenal stayed on top of the English Premier League standings after their 3-0 win over Bournemouth at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4. Havertz didn't score but saw Bukayo Saka lead the way for the Gunners, who are battling with Manchester City for the title.

After the game, the German attacking midfielder had nothing but high praise for the young English right winger, who has been playing great all season long.

"I think this guy is unbelievable and he shows it every week. I think he’s 21 or 22 right now. I’ve never seen a player like this before and I think England can be so happy to have him. Unbelievable player. Unbelievable guy. So hungry everyday," Kai Havertz said (via Connor Humm).

Bukayo Saka has been one of the best Arsenal players and is their top goalscorer this season. He has appeared in 46 games across all competitions, scoring 20 goals and dishing 14 assists.

As for Havertz, he has made 49 appearances across all competitions this season with 13 goals and six assists.

Kai Havertz shares excitement about fighting for the English Premier League title with Arsenal

Kai Havertz and Co. keep their title chances intact after the home win over Bournemouth. The German attacking midfielder opened up about the title race and shared his excitement about fighting for the championship.

"I’m really enjoying it – it’s brilliant for me personally. The other players especially make it quite easy for me, so I enjoy my role, try to work hard in training and try to help the team," Kai Havertz said, via Arsenal.com.

"I really enjoy every second, sometimes I don’t feel like I don’t even want to have a day off because you’re just so excited for the weekend and really want to work with the team, try to get everything out of us to be better prepared and we do that every single day," he added.

With two games to go, Arsenal are four points ahead of Manchester City, who have two games in hand. If the Gunners win the title, it will be their first since the Invincibles win in 2004.