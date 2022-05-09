“It would be a dream for me” – Julio Alberto insists 31-year-old Chelsea star must join Barcelona 

Chelsea defender Marcos Alonso has been linked with a move to Barcelona over the last couple of weeks as speculation continues over his future at Stamford Bridge. Former Blaugrana star Julio Alberto has revealed that he would be pleased if the 31-year-old does make a switch to the Catalan capital this season.

Alonso has been a key figure at Chelsea ever since he joined the Premier League giants from Fiorentina in the summer of 2016. Julio Alberto believes the defender will thrive at Barcelona, thanks to his talent, versatility, and ball-playing capabilities.

The 63-year-old said during an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportive:

“I think that a reinforcement like Marcos Alonso would go very well for Barcabecause he can not only play as a winger, but also as a central defender and in the middle. He has talent and Barça DNA, he likes to pamper the ball."

Julio Alberto went further to explain that he wants Marcos Alonso to join Barcelona because of family ties and a close connection with the Catalan club. He continued:

"In addition, he [Alonso] is from Barca to death because his father played there, although his grandfather won five European Cups with Madrid, I must confess that it would be a dream for me to see Marcos Alonso at Barca."

"I have seen him born, I have held him in my arms for months and he is the son of a great friend. Also, if he signs for Barca, he would be close to the family. To me, he is like someone in my family."

Barcelona reportedly eyeing three Chelsea players

The defender has bagged four goals and six assists for Chelsea in 43 games so far this season.

The Catalan giants are looking to bolster their defensive options ahead of next season and are said to be tracking a number of Chelsea players. According to Marca, Andreas Christensen has agreed to make the move to Barca in the summer.

The Blaugrana are said to be keeping a close eye on the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta and, of course, Marcos Alonso ahead of the summer window. It remains to be seen who will end up making the switch to Camp Nou next season.

