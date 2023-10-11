“It was easier to play with Neymar and Messi” – Ex-PSG star unsure if Kylian Mbappe is capable of inspiring team on his own

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Vikash Dhorasoo reckons Kylian Mbappe could struggle to inspire his new-look team in the absence of Neymar and Lionel Messi, who left this summer.

Neymar joined Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal after a six-year stay in Paris, where he bagged 118 goals and 77 assists in 173 games across competitions. Meanwhile, Messi joined MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer after contributing 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 games across competitions at the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe prospered in two seasons with Neymar and Messi, scoring 80 goals across competitions. He has made a decent start to the current campaign but has gone scoreless in his last four outings across competitions.

Dhorasoo, who played a lone season at PSG in 2005-06, told L'Equipe (via le10sport) that Mbappe lacks the ability to inspire his teammates and is struggling in Messi and Neymar's absence:

“It was easier to play with Neymar and Messi. Now he's the boss of PSG. Before, he shared it with two other players who also did a lot of stupid things, so Mbappe was guilty about his life on the side, now he is more exposed.

"Is he capable of carrying this team? I have a little doubt. In the French team for example, he is captain, was that useful? I don’t know if he needed all that."

Mbappe has eight goals in nine games across competitions for Luis Enrique's side this season.

PSG's Kylian Mbappe sends message to the retiring Eden Hazard

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has sent a warm message to the retiring Chelsea legend Eden Hazard. The Belgian has called time on his playing career after leaving Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer.

Hazard had retired from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where Belgium made an ignominous group-stage exit. Less than a year later, the diminutive attacker has bid adieu to club football too.

Mbappe, 24, posted a message for Hazard on Instagram, commending the Belgian for a great career with club and country, even though his last four years with Real Madrid were forgettable:

“The great Eden. Thank you!”

The PSG striker will next be in action for France during the ongoing international break. Les Bleus play the Netherlands away on October 13 in a UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier before taking on Scotland in a friendly four days later.